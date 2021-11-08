NZD/USD climbs to two-day tops, back closer to mid-0.7100s

- NZD/USD gained strong follow-through traction on the first day of a new week.
- A subdued USD price action was seen as a key factor that provided a goodish lift.
- Rebounding US bond yields should limit the USD losses and cap gains for the pair.
The NZD/USD pair edged higher through the early European session and climbed to two-day tops, closer to mid-0.7100s in the last hour.
A combination of factors assisted the NZD/USD pair to attract some dip-buying near the 0.7100 mark on the first day of a new week and build on Friday's goodish rebound from near three-week lows. Rising bets for another rate hike by the RBNZ acted as a tailwind for the kiwi and provided a goodish lift to the major amid a subdued US dollar price action.
Last week, the US central bank reiterated that the inflation is transitory, while Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that policymakers were in no rush to hike borrowing costs. This, in turn, kept the USD bulls on the defensive through the early part of the trading action on Monday, though rebounding US Treasury bond yields helped limit any deeper losses.
Apart from this, the cautious market mood further held traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the safe-haven greenback and might cap gains for the perceived riskier kiwi. This warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move for the NZD/USD pair and confirming that the recent pullback from multi-month tops has run its course.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Monday. Hence, the broader market risk sentiment, along with the US bond yields will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair. Traders might further take cues from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at an online conference for short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7145
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|0.7117
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7112
|Daily SMA50
|0.7063
|Daily SMA100
|0.7024
|Daily SMA200
|0.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7128
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7072
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7199
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7072
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7107
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7093
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7083
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.705
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7027
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7139
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7162
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7195
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
