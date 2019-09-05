NZD/USD climbs to over 1-week high, inching closer to 0.6400 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD remains on the defensive amid dovish Fed expectations.
  • Positive trade-related news provided an additional boost to the pair.
  • Traders look forward to the US economic data for a fresh impetus.

The NZD/USD pair climbed to 1-1/2 week tops during the early European session on Thursday, with bulls now eyeing a move towards reclaiming the 0.6400 round figure mark.
 
The pair built on its goodish recovery move from four-year lows set earlier this week and continued gaining positive traction for the third consecutive session on Thursday amid a subdued US Dollar demand, weighed down by firming expectations that the Fed will opt to ease more aggressively at its upcoming meeting in September.

Positive trade-related news added to weaker USD-led up-move

The momentum got an additional boost following some positive trade-related headlines on Thursday, wherein China confirmed that it will resume trade talks with the US in October. The optimism boosted global risk sentiment and remained supportive of the strong bid tone surrounding perceived riskier currencies - like the Kiwi.
 
This coupled with possibilities of some near-term stops being triggered on a sustained move beyond a the 0.6360-65 horizontal resistance further collaborated to the pair's strong follow-through up-move, though it remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the momentum and make it through the 0.6400 handle.
 
Moving ahead, Thursday's US economic docket - highlighting the releases of ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM non-manufacturing PMI - will now be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6381
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.31
Today daily open 0.6361
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6395
Daily SMA50 0.655
Daily SMA100 0.6569
Daily SMA200 0.6688
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6365
Previous Daily Low 0.6325
Previous Weekly High 0.6404
Previous Weekly Low 0.6283
Previous Monthly High 0.659
Previous Monthly Low 0.6283
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.635
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.634
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6336
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.631
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6296
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6376
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.639
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6416

 

 

