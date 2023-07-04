NZD/USD climbs to one-week high, around 0.6180 amid subdued USD price action

- NZD/USD scales higher for the third straight day and climbs to a one-week high on Tuesday.
- The uncertainty over the Fed’s rate-hike path undermines the USD and lends some support.
- The divergent Fed-RBNZ policy outlook to cap gains ahead of FOMC minutes on Wednesday.
The NZD/USD pair gains positive traction for the third successive day on Tuesday and climbs to a one-week high during the early part of the European session. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.6170, up 0.30% for the day, and might look to build on the recent bounce from the 0.6050 area, or a three-week low touched last Thursday.
The US Dollar (USD) struggles to gain any meaningful traction in the wake of the uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-hike path and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the NZD/USD pair. It is worth recalling that the US central bank had indicated in June that borrowing costs may still need to rise as much as 50 bps by the end of this year and the outlook was reinforced by Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week. That said, the softer US PCE Price Index released on Friday, along with Monday's weaker US ISM PMI, raises questions over how much headroom the Fed has to continue tightening its monetary policy and keep the USD bulls on the defensive.
The markets, however, are still pricing in a greater chance of a 25 bps lift-off at the next FOMC policy meeting on July 25-26. This, in turn, remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which, along with worries about a global economic downturn, lends some support to the safe-haven Greenback and could cap gains for the risk-sensitive Kiwi. Apart from this, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) explicit signal that it was done with its most aggressive hiking cycle since 1999 might further contribute to keeping a lid on the NZD/USD pair and warrants some caution before positioning for any meaningful appreciating move in the near term.
Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's releases of the June FOMC meeting minutes, due on Wednesday, which will be scrutinized for cues about the Fed's policy outlook. Apart from this, the closely-watched US monthly employment details - popularly known as the NFP - will influence the USD and determine the near-term trajectory for the NZD/USD pair. In the meantime, relatively thin trading volumes, on the back of the Independence Day holiday in the US might hold back bulls from placing gresh bets.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.617
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|0.6152
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6144
|Daily SMA50
|0.6166
|Daily SMA100
|0.6193
|Daily SMA200
|0.6165
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6171
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6124
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6202
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.605
|Previous Monthly High
|0.625
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6153
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6142
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6127
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6102
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.608
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6174
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6196
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6221
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed near 1.0900 amid thin markets
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0900, holding lower ground in the European session. The main currency pair is undermined by a cautious market mood, which supports the safe-haven US Dollar. Thin trading to extend on the US Independence Day.
GBP/USD stabilizes near 1.2700 despite renewed US Dollar demand
GBP/USD is hovering around the 1.2700 level, struggling for a clear direction in the European session. Fears of recession and the US-China tussle put a floor under US Dollar, weighing on the major. Traders are likely to stay on the sidelines on the US Independence Day.
Gold accelerates to near $1,930 despite upbeat hawkish Fed bets
Gold price has climbed to near $1,930.00 in the European session. The precious metal has delivered a stellar rally despite investors are anticipating a small interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in its July monetary policy.
Gemini’s Cameron Winklevoss offers DCG’s Barry Silbert ‘final deal’ in another open letter
Cameron Winklevoss, the co-founder of the Gemini crypto exchange, tweeted, “An Open Letter to Barry Silbert.” The three-page letter addresses the delays caused by DCG and the now-bankrupt Genesis in finalizing the repayment for the affected individuals.
Quiet start to an intense week as Fed plans to raise
The Independence Day holiday in the US means the week should start quietly in markets, but US data will soon attract the market's attention again now that a July Fed rate hike is a consensus view and there is also speculation about a move in September.