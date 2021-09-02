NZD/USD climbs to new eight-week highs, approaches 0.7100

- NZD/USD continues to push higher toward 0.7100 on Thursday.
- US Dollar Index is edging lower for third straight day.
- Investors await mid-tier data releases from the US.
The NZD/USD pair closed the second straight day in the positive territory on Wednesday and stayed relatively quiet around 0.7070 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. With the greenback struggling to find demand, however, the pair extended its rally and touched its strongest level since early July at 0.7094. As of writing, NZD/USD was up 0.3% at 0.7090.
Earlier in the day, the data from New Zealand showed that the Terms of Trade Index improved to 3.3% in the second quarter from 0.1% in the first quarter. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 2.5% but failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.
In the meantime, US stock index futures are up around 0.2% on the day, suggesting that the risk-positive market environment is likely to make it difficult for the greenback to stage a recovery in the second half of the day.
The US economic docket will feature the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims. Moreover, July Goods Trade Balance and second-quarter Unit Labour Costs will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
NZD/USD outlook
Economists at Westpac think that the NZD/USD could target 0.7300.
"We remain bullish NZD/USD for the week ahead. A break above 0.7090 would signal a potential rise to the 0.7300 area," economists noted. "The primary driver of this two-week old rally is the USD. It has weakened recently, due to Fed Chair Powell’s caution, some data losing momentum, and hawkish ECB comments."
NZD/USD to advance nicely towards 0.73 on a break above 0.7090 – Westpac.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.709
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|0.707
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6978
|Daily SMA50
|0.6986
|Daily SMA100
|0.7085
|Daily SMA200
|0.7114
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7078
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7033
|Previous Weekly High
|0.702
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6822
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7089
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6805
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7061
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.705
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7042
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7015
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6997
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7087
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7105
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7133
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
