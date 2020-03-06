NZD/USD climbs to near 2-week tops, closer to mid-0.6300s

- NZD/USD manages to regain some traction amid persistent USD selling bias.
- The uptick seems unaffected by the coronavirus-led selloff in equity markets.
- Investors now look forward to the US NFP report for some respite for the USD.
The NZD/USD pair reversed an early Asian session dip to sub-0.6300 levels and jumped to near two-week tops, around the 0.6345 region in the last hour.
Following the previous session's two-way moves, the pair managed to regain some positive traction on the last trading day of the week. The uptick was sponsored by the prevailing strong bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar and seemed unaffected by a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade.
Weaker USD remains supportive
The greenback added to its recent losses and remained under some heavy selling pressure in the wake of a plunge in the US Treasury bond yields to record lows. The coronavirus-led selloff across global equity markets was seen boosting demand for more stable investments – like the US government debt.
Moreover, concerns about the economic impact of the virus outbreak now seemed to have forced investors to start pricing in another 50 bps rate cut by the Fed on March 18. This further aggravated the fall in the bond yields and exerted some additional downward pressure on the greenback.
It, however, remains to be seen if the pair is able to capitalize on the positive move or meets with some fresh supply at higher levels. Market participants now look forward to Friday's important release of the US monthly jobs report, which might provide a fresh impetus and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6336
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.54
|Today daily open
|0.6302
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6353
|Daily SMA50
|0.6502
|Daily SMA100
|0.6483
|Daily SMA200
|0.6485
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6335
|Previous Daily Low
|0.628
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6359
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6192
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6504
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6192
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6314
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6301
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6276
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6251
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6221
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6331
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6361
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6386
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as US yields stabilized amid the coronavirus crisis
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1250, the highest since August 2019 as the dollar and yields attempt a recovery. The broader picture is of nvestors fleeing to bonds as the coronavirus outbreak continues spreading. Non-Farm Payrolls are awaited.
GBP/USD holds high ground around 1.2950 amid USD weakness, Brexit talks
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, holding its gains as the dollar falls amid the health crisis. The pound's gains are limited amid acrimony in Brexit talks.
Forex Today: Gold, yen soar, stocks, dollar dive as US coronavirus fears leap, Non-Farm Payrolls eyed
The soggy mood in markets continues as the US admitted it performed only around 500 coronavirus tests and as thousands in New York City have self-quarantined.
Gold: Strong resistance at $1,689 critical to extending the bullish rally
Fears that the coronavirus outbreak is spreading in the US – that made only 500 tests – is weighing on markets and sending gold prices higher. Where next for the precious metal?
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.