NZD/USD climbs to multi-week highs above 0.7060 amid broad USD weakness

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD gains traction after moving sideways on Monday.
  • US Dollar Index remains on the back foot, falls below 92.50.
  • Eyes on mid-tier macroeconomic data releases from US.

After posting strong weekly gains, the NZD/USD pair started the new week in a calm manner and fluctuated in a tight range near 0.700 throughout the day. With the greenback coming under renewed bearish pressure on Tuesday, the pair regained its bullish momentum and was last seen rising 0.92% on the day at 0.7063.

DXY edges lower ahead of US data

Although the macroeconomic data releases from New Zealand showed a deterioration in business sentiment, NZD/USD didn't have a difficult time pushing higher. The ANZ Business Confidence slumped to -14.2 in August from -3.8 in July and the ANZ Activity Outlook Index declined to 19.2% from 26.3%.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index, which fell sharply on Friday after FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell refrained from delivering a tapering timeline, is currently losing 0.24% at 92.47.

Later in the session, June Housing Price, the Chicago Purchasing Managers Index and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index will be featured in the US economic docket

Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to open modestly higher, suggesting that the USD is likely to have a difficult time finding demand if risk flows start to dominate the financial markets in the second half of the day.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7063
Today Daily Change 0.0064
Today Daily Change % 0.91
Today daily open 0.6999
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6975
Daily SMA50 0.6986
Daily SMA100 0.7086
Daily SMA200 0.7113
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7015
Previous Daily Low 0.6987
Previous Weekly High 0.702
Previous Weekly Low 0.6822
Previous Monthly High 0.7106
Previous Monthly Low 0.6881
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7004
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6998
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6986
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6972
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6958
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7014
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7029
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7042

 

 

