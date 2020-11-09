NZD/USD climbs to highest level since March 2019 near 0.6850

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD capitalizes on risk flows in early American session.
  • US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory on Monday.
  • S&P 500 looks to open at new record highs.

The NZD/USD pair gained traction on Monday and rose to its highest level since March 2019 at 0.6851. As of writing, the pair was up 1.05% on a daily basis at 0.6842.

Risk-sensitive NZD soars on Pfizer news 

Risk flows started to dominate the financial markets on Monday after Pfizer reported that the coronavirus vaccine it's developing with BioNTech was "more than 90%" effective in the latest trials. With the initial market reaction, US stock futures surged higher and the S&P 500 futures are currently gaining more than 4% on the day at 3,650, suggesting that the S&P 500 will open at fresh all-time highs. 

Meanwhile, the greenback is staying relatively resilient against its rivals supported by a 12% surge seen in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.12% on the day at 92.35.

The US economic docket won't be featuring any high-tier macroeconomic data releases on Monday and the market mood is likely to continue to impact major currency pairs' movements. 

In the early trading hours of the Asian session, Electronic Card Retail Sales data will be released from New Zealand but are likely to be ignored by the market participants.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6837
Today Daily Change 0.0069
Today Daily Change % 1.02
Today daily open 0.6768
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6659
Daily SMA50 0.6657
Daily SMA100 0.6614
Daily SMA200 0.6396
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6803
Previous Daily Low 0.6753
Previous Weekly High 0.6803
Previous Weekly Low 0.6589
Previous Monthly High 0.6726
Previous Monthly Low 0.6546
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6772
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6784
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6746
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6724
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6696
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6796
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6825
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6846

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

