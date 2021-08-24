NZD/USD climbs to fresh weekly high above 0.6950

NZD/USD extended its daily rally in the early American session.

US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 92.90.

Market mood remains upbeat following mixed data releases from US.

After posting strong daily gains on Monday, the NZD/USD pair preserved its bullish momentum on Tuesday and reached a fresh weekly high of 0.6962 during the American trading hours. As of writing, the pair was up 1% on a daily basis at 0.6960.

Risk flows lift NZD, USD continues to weaken

Earlier in the day, the upbeat data from New Zealand provided a boost to the kiwi. According to Statistics New Zealand, Retail Sales rose by 3.3% on a quarterly basis, beating the market expectation of 2% by a wide margin.

Additionally, the risk-positive market environment continues to help NZD/USD push higher in the second half of the day. Currently, the S&P 500 Index is trading at a new all-time high of 4,490, rising 0.25% on the day.

On the other hand, the greenback remains on the back foot as it struggles to find demand as a safe haven. The data from the US revealed on Tuesday that New Home Sales increased by 1% in July, compared to analysts' estimate for a decrease of 2.7%. On a negative note, the Richmond Fed's Manufacturing Index fell to 9 in August from 27 in July.

Nevertheless, these figures failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction and the US Dollar Index was last seen losing 0.15% at 92.84.

On Wednesday, Trade Balance data from New Zealand will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch for