NZD/USD climbs to fresh weekly high above 0.6950

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD extended its daily rally in the early American session.
  • US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 92.90.
  • Market mood remains upbeat following mixed data releases from US.

After posting strong daily gains on Monday, the NZD/USD pair preserved its bullish momentum on Tuesday and reached a fresh weekly high of 0.6962 during the American trading hours. As of writing, the pair was up 1% on a daily basis at 0.6960.

Risk flows lift NZD, USD continues to weaken

Earlier in the day, the upbeat data from New Zealand provided a boost to the kiwi. According to Statistics New Zealand, Retail Sales rose by 3.3% on a quarterly basis, beating the market expectation of 2% by a wide margin. 

Additionally, the risk-positive market environment continues to help NZD/USD push higher in the second half of the day. Currently, the S&P 500 Index is trading at a new all-time high of 4,490, rising 0.25% on the day. 

On the other hand, the greenback remains on the back foot as it struggles to find demand as a safe haven. The data from the US revealed on Tuesday that New Home Sales increased by 1% in July, compared to analysts' estimate for a decrease of 2.7%. On a negative note, the Richmond Fed's Manufacturing Index fell to 9 in August from 27 in July.

Nevertheless, these figures failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction and the US Dollar Index was last seen losing 0.15% at 92.84.

On Wednesday, Trade Balance data from New Zealand will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6959
Today Daily Change 0.0067
Today Daily Change % 0.97
Today daily open 0.6892
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6973
Daily SMA50 0.699
Daily SMA100 0.7089
Daily SMA200 0.7112
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6906
Previous Daily Low 0.6822
Previous Weekly High 0.7044
Previous Weekly Low 0.6805
Previous Monthly High 0.7106
Previous Monthly Low 0.6881
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6874
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6854
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.684
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6789
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6756
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6925
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6958
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7009

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

