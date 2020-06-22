NZD/USD climbs to fresh session tops, inches back closer to 0.6500 mark

- Some renewed USD selling assisted NZD/USD to stage a goodish bounce from 2-1/2-week lows.
- The upbeat market mood undermined demand for the safe-haven USD and remained supportive.
- Sustained move beyond the 0.6500 mark will set the stage for a move towards multi-month tops.
The NZD/USD pair continued scaling higher through the mid-European session and shot to fresh daily tops, around the 0.6475-80 region in the last hour.
Following a bearish gap opening at the start of a new trading week, the pair staged a goodish recovery from 2-1/2-week lows. The intraday positive move was supported by the upbeat market mood, which tends to benefit perceived riskier currencies, including the kiwi.
The financial markets, so far, have been resilient to a surge in COVID-19 infections, especially in Latin America and across the US ‘sunbelt’. Moreover, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday reported a record increase in new coronavirus cases globally.
The risk-on flow was evident from a positive trading mood around the US equity futures. This led to an intraday US dollar turnaround from three-week tops and was seen as one of the key factors behind the NZD/USD pair's strong bounce of over 90 pips from daily lows.
The pair was last seen hovering around the 0.6475-80 supply zone, which is closely followed by the key 0.6500 psychological mark. Some follow-through strength should pave the way for a move back towards multi-month tops, around the 0.6585 region set earlier this month.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the only release of Existing Home Sales figures from the US. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6467
|Today Daily Change
|0.0060
|Today Daily Change %
|0.94
|Today daily open
|0.6407
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6383
|Daily SMA50
|0.6183
|Daily SMA100
|0.6177
|Daily SMA200
|0.6322
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6458
|Previous Daily Low
|0.64
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6507
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6381
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6241
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5921
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6422
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6436
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6385
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6364
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6327
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6443
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.648
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6501
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
