NZD/USD climbs to daily highs near 0.6370 on broad USD weakness

- The US Dollar Index is correcting last week's rally.
- Electronic Card Retail Sales data from New Zealand came in below expectations.
- The market action is likely to remain subdued in the second half of the day.
The NZD/USD pair lost more than 100 pips last week weighed by the broad-based USD strength and uncertainty surrounding the United States (US) - China trade dispute. With the lack of significant fundamental drivers paving the way for a technical rebound, the pair is edging higher on Monday and was last seen trading at 0.6368, up 0.63% on a daily basis.
Although several reports last week suggested that the US and China have agreed to roll back tariffs mutually as part of the phase-one of the trade deal, US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he hasn't yet decided if he would agree to reductions of tariffs to pour cold water on hopes of sides reaching a long-term trade deal.
RBNZ is expected to cut its policy rate
Meanwhile, the data released at the start of the week from New Zealand revealed that Electronic Card Retail Sales in October contracted by 0.6% on a monthly basis to fall short of the market expectation for a no-change. Later this week, on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to cut its policy rate by 25 basis points.
In a recently conducted poll, “Twelve out of 15 analysts expected the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) would cut rates to 0.75% this week from the current 1%," said Reuters. "All 13 economists who forecast beyond this week's meeting expected the bank to have cut rates by at least 25 basis points by the end of next year, with ANZ Bank forecasting rates would be as low as 0.25%."
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index is retracing last week's rally to help the pair recover its losses. At the moment, the index is down 0.15% on the day at 98.25. With the bond markets being closed due to Veterans Day in the US on Monday, the market action is likely to remain subdued in the second half of the day.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6368
|Today Daily Change
|0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|0.62
|Today daily open
|0.6329
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6368
|Daily SMA50
|0.6343
|Daily SMA100
|0.6456
|Daily SMA200
|0.6581
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6382
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6321
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6466
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6321
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6437
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6204
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6344
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6359
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6306
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6283
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6245
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6367
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6405
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6428
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.10 amid trade pessimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, stabilizing after falling on Friday. President Trump has expressed pessimism about reaching a deal with China.
GBP/USD struggles to hold onto 1.28 as UK GDP misses
GBP/USD is trading around 1.28 after UK GDP missed expectations with an increase of only 0.3% QoQ and 1% YoY. Moody's has downgraded the outlook to negative.
USD/JPY: risk aversion helping the JPY
Japanese data came in below expected, providing additional signs of economic disruption. Mounting tensions between the US and China hurting the market’s mood. USD/JPY neutral in the short-term, bearish case firmer once below 108.90.
Gold recovers from 3-month lows, up little around $1465 level
Gold prices edged higher on the first day of a new trading week and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to three-month lows, though lacked any strong bullish conviction.
UK GDP Preview: GBP/USD may rise with Boris' hopes if upbeat forecasts are realized
"We are close to where we move to something that starts to feel like a recession," said Mark Carney, Governor of the BOE, when referring to the global economy. Economists expect GDP figures for the third quarter to show the UK averted a downturn.