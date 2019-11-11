NZD/USD climbs to daily highs near 0.6370 on broad USD weakness

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • The US Dollar Index is correcting last week's rally.
  • Electronic Card Retail Sales data from New Zealand came in below expectations.
  • The market action is likely to remain subdued in the second half of the day.

The NZD/USD pair lost more than 100 pips last week weighed by the broad-based USD strength and uncertainty surrounding the United States (US) - China trade dispute. With the lack of significant fundamental drivers paving the way for a technical rebound, the pair is edging higher on Monday and was last seen trading at 0.6368, up 0.63% on a daily basis.

Although several reports last week suggested that the US and China have agreed to roll back tariffs mutually as part of the phase-one of the trade deal, US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he hasn't yet decided if he would agree to reductions of tariffs to pour cold water on hopes of sides reaching a long-term trade deal.

RBNZ is expected to cut its policy rate

Meanwhile, the data released at the start of the week from New Zealand revealed that Electronic Card Retail Sales in October contracted by 0.6% on a monthly basis to fall short of the market expectation for a no-change. Later this week, on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to cut its policy rate by 25 basis points.

In a recently conducted poll, “Twelve out of 15 analysts expected the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) would cut rates to 0.75% this week from the current 1%," said Reuters. "All 13 economists who forecast beyond this week's meeting expected the bank to have cut rates by at least 25 basis points by the end of next year, with ANZ Bank forecasting rates would be as low as 0.25%."

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index is retracing last week's rally to help the pair recover its losses. At the moment, the index is down 0.15% on the day at 98.25. With the bond markets being closed due to Veterans Day in the US on Monday, the market action is likely to remain subdued in the second half of the day. 

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6368
Today Daily Change 0.0039
Today Daily Change % 0.62
Today daily open 0.6329
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6368
Daily SMA50 0.6343
Daily SMA100 0.6456
Daily SMA200 0.6581
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6382
Previous Daily Low 0.6321
Previous Weekly High 0.6466
Previous Weekly Low 0.6321
Previous Monthly High 0.6437
Previous Monthly Low 0.6204
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6344
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6359
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6306
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6283
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6245
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6367
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6405
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6428

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

