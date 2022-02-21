NZD/USD climbs to 0.6725 amid risk-on/weaker USD, bulls eyeing monthly high

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD caught fresh bids on Monday and inched back closer to the monthly swing high.
  • The risk-on impulse weighed on the safe-haven USD and benefitted the perceived riskier kiwi.
  • Absent relevant economic releases warrant some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.

The NZD/USD pair built on its steady intraday ascent through the early European session and climbed to a fresh daily high, around the 0.6725 region in the last hour.

The pair attracted fresh buying near the 0.6680 region on Monday and inched back closer to the monthly high, retested on the last day of the previous week amid modest US dollar weakness. The risk-on impulse turned out to be a key factor that undermined the safe-haven greenback and benefitted the perceived riskier kiwi.

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis. This revived hopes for a diplomatic solution to the East-West stand-off and lifted the global risk sentiment.

The buck was further pressured by uncertainty about the Fed's tightening plans. The minutes of the January 25-26 FOMC meeting did little to reinforce expectations for a 50 bps rate hike in March. Moreover, the geopolitical developments could force the Fed to adopt a less aggressive policy stance to combat high inflation.

Hence, the market focus will remain on the upcoming meeting between the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov planned for February 24. The fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bulls, though absent relevant economic releases might hold back traders from placing aggressive bets.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6724
Today Daily Change 0.0029
Today Daily Change % 0.43
Today daily open 0.6695
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6644
Daily SMA50 0.6731
Daily SMA100 0.6864
Daily SMA200 0.6957
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.673
Previous Daily Low 0.6685
Previous Weekly High 0.673
Previous Weekly Low 0.6593
Previous Monthly High 0.6891
Previous Monthly Low 0.6529
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6713
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6702
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6676
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6658
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.663
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6722
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6749
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6768

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

