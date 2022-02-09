NZD/USD climbs to 0.6700 neighbourhood, two-week high amid risk-on/modest USD weakness

- NZD/USD gained traction for the third successive day and shot to a two-week high on Wednesday.
- The risk-on impulse in the markets was seen as a key factor that benefitted the perceived riskier kiwi.
- Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive of the ongoing move up.
The NZD/USD pair scaled higher through the mid-European session and shot to a two-week high, around the 0.6690 region in the last hour.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the NZD/USD pair to build on this week's positive move from the 0.6600 mark and gain traction for the third successive day on Wednesday. Moderation of the US Treasury bond yields prompted some US dollar selling. This, along with the risk-on impulse, further benefitted the perceived riskier kiwi and remained supportive of the momentum.
That said, growing market acceptance that the Fed will tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace than anticipated should act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and limit losses for the greenback. In fact, the market has been pricing in the possibility of a 50 bps rate hike by the US central bank in March amid worries about the persistent rise in inflationary pressures.
Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the release of the US CPI report on Thursday, which might determine the Fed's near-term policy outlook and influence the USD price dynamics. Heading into the key data risk, traders might refrain from placing aggressive bets, which, in turn, could cap the upside for the NZD/USD pair amid absent market-moving economic releases.
In the meantime, the US bond yields will continue to play a key role in driving the USD demand and provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair. Apart from this, traders might take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6686
|Today Daily Change
|0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|0.60
|Today daily open
|0.6646
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6695
|Daily SMA50
|0.6751
|Daily SMA100
|0.6889
|Daily SMA200
|0.698
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6655
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6615
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6684
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.654
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6891
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6529
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.664
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.663
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6623
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6599
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6583
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6662
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6679
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6702
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
