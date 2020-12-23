NZD/USD climbs higher toward 0.7100 ahead of US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD is staging a rebound following the three-day slump.
  • US Dollar Index stays in the red below 90.50.
  • Focus shifts to US data dump ahead of Christmas holiday.

The NZD/USD pair closed the previous three trading days in the negative territory and reversed its direction on Wednesday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.62% on a daily basis at 0.7085.

DXY turns south amid risk flows

The improving market sentiment seems to be helping NZD/USD push higher. Although it's still unclear whether the European Union and the United Kingdom will be able to reach a trade deal, the Euro Stoxx 50 and Germany's DAX 30 indexes gain 0.65% and 0.83%, respectively. Furthermore, the S&P 500 Futures are up 0.35% on the day.

Later in the session, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, Personal Income and Personal Spending figures will be released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis. Other data featured in the US economic docket will include Durable Goods Orders, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index and November New Home Sales.

Ahead of the US data dump, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is losing 0.25% at 90.42. Nevertheless, the trading action is expected to remain subdued until the end of the week due to the Christmas holiday.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7086
Today Daily Change 0.0043
Today Daily Change % 0.61
Today daily open 0.7043
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7064
Daily SMA50 0.6878
Daily SMA100 0.6755
Daily SMA200 0.6504
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7114
Previous Daily Low 0.7031
Previous Weekly High 0.7172
Previous Weekly Low 0.7054
Previous Monthly High 0.7052
Previous Monthly Low 0.6589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7063
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7082
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7011
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.698
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6928
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7094
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7146
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7177

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

