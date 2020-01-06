NZD/USD climbs higher toward 0.6700 as USD selloff continues

  • US Dollar Index falls toward 96.50 area on Monday.
  • Sour market mood keeps risk-sensitive currencies' gains in check.
  • Coming up: Markit Services PMI and Composite PMI data from US.

The NZD/USD pair registered modest losses last week and opened with a small bearish gap before gaining traction in the early trading hours of the European session. As of writing, the pair was up 0.17% on the day at 0.6673.

The lack of significant macroeconomic data releases from New Zealand allowed the pair to remain calm during the first half of the day. With the greenback coming under selling pressure, however, the pair turned north and reached a session high of 0.6676.

USD fails to build on last week's gains

After gaining more than 0.5% in the second half of the week, the US Dollar Index started the new week on the back foot and was last down 0.3% on the day at 99.58. Later in the day, the IHS Markit will release the Services PMI and the Composite PMI data from the US. 

Despite the broad selling pressure surrounding the USD, the pair may have a tough time stretching higher as the heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could keep risk-sensitive currencies' gain, such as the NZD, in check. Reflecting the risk-off atmosphere, Euro Stoxx 50, Germany's DAX and the UK's FTSE are all losing more than 1% on the day.

On Tuesday, the NZIER Business Confidence from New Zealand will be watched closely by the participants as well.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6673
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 0.6666
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6633
Daily SMA50 0.6503
Daily SMA100 0.6423
Daily SMA200 0.6521
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6706
Previous Daily Low 0.6643
Previous Weekly High 0.6756
Previous Weekly Low 0.6643
Previous Monthly High 0.6756
Previous Monthly Low 0.6424
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6667
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6682
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6637
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6608
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6574
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6735
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6763

 

 

