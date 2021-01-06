NZD/USD climbs further beyond mid-0.7200s, fresh 33-month tops

- NZD/USD gained traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.
- Hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus remained supportive of the move up.
- A softer risk tone might cap gains ahead of the US ADP and FOMC minutes.
The NZD/USD pair edged higher through the Asian session on Wednesday and shot to fresh 33-month tops, around the 0.7270 region in the last hour.
The pair added to the previous day's strong positive move and continued scaling higher for the second consecutive session on Wednesday amid the likelihood of more US financial aid package. Investors have been betting on a Democrat victory in the crucial US Senate runoff elections in Georgia, which would allow the incoming President Joe Biden to pursue his preferred economic policies.
Meanwhile, expectations of larger government borrowing pushed the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield to the highest level since March and helped ease the recent bearish pressure surrounding the US dollar. This, along with a softer tone in the equity markets and the disappointing release of a slight disappointment from China's Caixin Services PMI, might cap gains for the NZD/USD pair.
That said, hopes for a strong global economic recovery in 2021 might continue to fuel the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets. Apart from this, speculations that the Fed will keep interest rates lower for a longer period might continue to undermine the greenback and support prospects for an extension of the NZD/USD pair's recent strong bullish momentum.
As investors await the final result of elections in Georgia, Wednesday's release of the ADP report on the US private-sector employment will be looked upon for some impetus. The key focus, however, will be on the latest FOMC meeting minutes, which will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7266
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|0.7254
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.71
|Daily SMA50
|0.697
|Daily SMA100
|0.6807
|Daily SMA200
|0.6567
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.726
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7167
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7241
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6677
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7241
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7224
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7202
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7194
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7134
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7287
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.732
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.738
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD soars toward 1.2350 as Dems lead in Georgia
EUR/USD is surging toward 1.2350, the highest since 2018 as the safe-haven dollar is falling. Democrats are leading Georgia's special runoffs, opening the door to more fiscal stimulus. The greenback drops despite higher US yields.
GBP/USD extends recovery amid dollar weakness, ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3650, extending its recovery. The dollar is down as Democrats lead in Georgia. UK PMIs, the US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls, a speech from BOE Governor Bailey, and the Federal Reserve's minutes are eyed.
Gold trades with modest losses, around $1945 region
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from two-month tops and fell to an intraday low level of $1941 during the Asian session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling. The focus remains on the results of US Senate election, ADP data and the FOMC minutes.
Bitcoin price reaches new all-time highs as bulls aim for $50,000
Bitcoin eyes new all-time highs at $50,000 after slicing through the resistance at $35,000. BTC/USD remains in the hands of the bulls and is supported by an improving technical outlook.
US dollar index drops to lowest since April 2018 ahead of Georgia election results
US dollar drops as investors await Georgia election results. The dollar index hits the lowest since April 2018 with Democrats gaining an early lead.