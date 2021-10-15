NZD/USD climbs above mid-0.7000s, three-week tops

- A combination of factors pushed NZD/USD higher for the third successive session on Friday.
- The risk-on mood benefitted the perceived riskier kiwi amid a subdued USD price action.
- Investors now look forward to a rather busy US economic docket for some trading impetus.
The NZD/USD pair extended its appreciating move heading into the European session and shot to three-week tops, around the 0.7060 region in the last hour.
A combination of factors assisted the NZD/USD pair to prolong this week's strong positive move from the vicinity of the 0.6900 mark and gain traction for the third consecutive session on Friday. The prevalent risk-on mood was seen as a key factor that benefitted the perceived riskier kiwi. This, along with a subdued US dollar price action, provided an additional boost to the major.
The greenback has been rallying rallied since early September on expectations for an early policy tightening by the Fed. The minutes of the September FOMC meeting reaffirmed that the Fed remains on track to begin tapering its bond purchases in 2021. Adding to this, fears of a faster than expected rise in inflation have been fueling speculations about a potential Fed rate hike move in 2022.
Investors, however, still seem unconvinced about a sustained period of inflation despite Wednesday's slightly stronger than expected US CPI report. This was reinforced by a sharp pullback in the longer-dated US Treasury bond yields, which triggered a USD corrective slide from 13-month tops touched earlier this week. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor driving the NZD/USD pair higher.
Apart from this, the ongoing positive momentum could further be attributed to some technical buying on a sustained breakthrough the 50-day SMA, around the key 0.7000 psychological mark on Thursday. Given that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction, a subsequent move beyond 100-day SMA might have set the stage for additional gains for the NZD/USD pair.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – highlighting the release of Retail Sales, Empire State Manufacturing Index and Prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. This, along with the US bond yields and a scheduled speech by New York Fed President John Williams, will influence the USD later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment would provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair and produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7057
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|0.7036
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6973
|Daily SMA50
|0.7003
|Daily SMA100
|0.7026
|Daily SMA200
|0.7103
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7042
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6954
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6984
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6876
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7171
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6859
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7009
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6988
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.698
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6923
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6891
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7068
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7099
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7156
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1600 amid improving risk sentiment, US Retail Sales eyed
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.1600, extending its bounce amid improving market sentiment. Risk-on mood caps the US dollar’s rebound but positive yields could weigh on the spot. Upbeat US earnings reports cheer markets ahead of the critical Retail Sales report.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3700 amid steady USD, Brexit jitters
The GBP/USD pair consolidates gains in the Asian trading hours. The pair retreated after touching 1.3700 since September 28 in Thursday's US session. Investors digested higher inflation data and a drop in the US Initial Jobless Claims.
XAU/USD needs acceptance above key $1798 level for further upside
Gold price is reversing from monthly highs just ahead of the $1800 mark, as the US dollar rebounds in tandem with Treasury yields amid the upbeat market mood.
Bitcoin crosses $60,000 as BTC bulls target $78,000 next
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how BTC might post further gains.
US Sept Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
Retail Sales in the US is expected to decline modestly following August's rebound. Correlation analysis does not reveal a strong relationship between initial market reaction and deviation. USD/JPY has a strong negative correlation with sales data surprises four hours after the release.