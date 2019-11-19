NZD/USD climbs above 0.6400 ahead of GDT auction

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • PPI in New Zealand came in higher than expected in Q3.
  • US Dollar Index stays below 98 after posting modest losses on Monday.
  • GDT Price Index and US-China trade headlines will be watched later. ,

The NZD/USD pair slumped to 0.6380 area during the Asian trading hours but staged a technical rebound to turn positive above the 0.6400 handle. As of writing, the pair was up 0.2% on a daily basis at 0.6410.

Resurfacing fears over the United States (US) and China failing to reach a trade deal after CNBC reported that Beijing was pessimistic about finalizing an agreement and could opt-out to wait for the 2020 presidential election weighed on the antipodeans. On a similar note, Chinese news outlet Global Times said that sides had still a long way to go to end the trade dispute. 

USD starts the week on the backfoot

On the other hand, the greenback struggled to find demand on Monday amid falling US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar Index closed in the negative territory. In the absence of significant macroeconomic drivers on Tuesday, the index is recovering modestly, keeping the pair's upside limited for the time being. At the moment, the index is up 0.05% on the day at 97.88.

In the second half of the day, the bi-weekly Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Markets expect the GDT Price Index to come in at 1.6% following the previous reading of 3.7%. Fresh headlines surrounding the US-China trade conflict are likely to impact the pair's action as well.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6407
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 0.6403
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.638
Daily SMA50 0.6345
Daily SMA100 0.6438
Daily SMA200 0.6568
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6412
Previous Daily Low 0.6389
Previous Weekly High 0.642
Previous Weekly Low 0.6324
Previous Monthly High 0.6437
Previous Monthly Low 0.6204
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6398
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6403
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6391
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6378
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6367
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6414
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6424
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6437

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

