NZD/USD: Choppy between 21/50-day EMA on FOMC day, eyes on Australia CPI for now

- NZD/USD stays range-bound between short-term EMAs on a key day.
- Trade/Brexit optimism prevails amid a lack of data/events at home.
- Third-quarter (Q3) inflation numbers from the largest customer will be in the spotlight.
With the global financial markets turning cautious ahead of the key day, NZD/USD changes modestly to 0.6355 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session.
Although the Kiwi stood mostly positive by the end of Tuesday, prices trimmed major previous gains, earned through the increasing odds for the US-China trade deal in November, as investors keep profits locked prior to the eventful day.
In addition to the market’s inactivity, doubts surrounding the US-China “Phase One” final in Chile, on November 17, are also challenging the previous optimism spread from the US side. The reason is geopolitical problems/tension in Chile, as cited by Reuters.
With this, the 10-year US Treasury yields slip near one basis point from the recent rally to 1.85%.
Moving on, the presence of monetary policy meeting of the US Federal Reserve and preliminary reading of Q3 Gross Domestic Product pushes investors to the economic calendar while also making liable to keep an eye over the trade/Brexit headlines. However, immediate concern for the Kiwi traders is Australia’s Q3 Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Trimmed Mean CPI data.
Forecasts suggest a soft print of headline inflation figure to 0.5% from 0.6% on QoQ basis while RBA Trimmed Mean CPI may not change from 0.4% prior on the Quarter-on-Quarter format.
Technical Analysis
While 21 and 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) restrict the pair’s near-term moves between 0.6348 and 0.6370 respectively, buyers will look for a sustained break above 0.6440, which crosses 100-day EMA and the monthly top, to head further up towards 0.6500 mark. On the downside break of 0.6348, 0.6330 and 0.6300 could entertain sellers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains 1.1100 as dollar suffers from trade war jitters
News indicating that the US and China may not sign phase one of the trade deal when they meet at the APEC summit in Chile in November, have hurt the market’s sentiment, but also the greenback. EUR/USD at weekly highs above 1.1100.
GBP/USD settles around 1.2860 after Commons backed Dec. Elections
The UK House of Commons has backed Johnson’s plan to call for a December election. Little reaction in Pound crosses, with GBP/USD consolidating modest intraday gains.
USD/JPY: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 109.00 handle, 200-DMA
The USD/JPY pair built on the overnight bullish breakthrough a one-week-old trading range and climbed to near three-month tops on Tuesday, albeit struggled to make it through the very important 200-day SMA barrier.
Gold rebounds from weekly lows on USD weakness, trades around $1,490
The XAU/USD pair came under strong selling pressure during the European trading hours and fell to a fresh weekly low of $1,483.70.
China asks for rationality that Ethereum 2.0 promises
Chinese media call for caution when investing in companies related to China's new big bet. Migration from Ethereum to PoS is set to bring profitable and stable investments. Technically, the market is in transition to a cleaner and more stable upward environment.