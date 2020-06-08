NZD/USD: Buyers keep 0.6600 on radars as trading sentiment stays upbeat

- NZD/USD remains positive above 0.6550, the highest since late-January.
- Broad US dollar weakness, risk-on sentiment keeps the bulls on the driver’s seat.
- New Zealand’s Alert Level 01 also favors the optimists.
- New Zealand ANZ Truckometer for Heavy Traffic Index rose 86.9% MoM in May versus -45% prior.
NZD/USD takes the bids near 0.6560, the highest since January 27, amid the early Tuesday morning in Asia. The kiwi pair recently benefited from New Zealand’s ANZ Truckometer data for May while extending the previous day’s run-up to a multi-day top.
As per the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s (ANZ) Truckometer update for May, “the Light Traffic Index recovered more than half of its April fall, but it was still 37% lower than last May for the month as a whole. The Heavy Traffic bounced more, and is 7.8% lower than May 2019.”
Previously, the quote cheered the market’s hope of early recovery from the coronavirus (COVID-19)-led economic loss. The reason could be traced from Friday’s upbeat US employment data as well as weekend news from China suggesting record-high trade surplus.
Also contributing to the pair’s strength could be the New Zealand government’s removal of all pandemic related restrictions except for the border closure on Monday.
Additionally, Wall Street’s stellar performance also pushed the traders off greenback and favored the Antipodeans.
Even so, the US-China tussle remains active with the US policymakers nearing another bill to punish diplomats from Beijing for human rights violations.
Looking forward, a light calendar will keep qualitative catalysts on the driver’s seat whereas the Sino-American tension might offer scope for the pair’s pullback during the Asian session.
Technical analysis
While overbought RSI conditions signal the pair’s pullback to February month’s high near 0.6500, the bears are less likely to gain powers unless witnessing a daily closing below a 200-day SMA level of 0.6320. Alternatively, the 0.6600 threshold offers immediate resistance to the pair.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6559
|Today Daily Change
|51 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.78%
|Today daily open
|0.6508
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6175
|Daily SMA50
|0.6083
|Daily SMA100
|0.6186
|Daily SMA200
|0.6317
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6528
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6456
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6528
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6186
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6241
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5921
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6501
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6484
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6467
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6425
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6394
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6539
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.657
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6611
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Consolidates the biggest losses in 10 weeks above 108.00
Having marked the heaviest declines since late-March, USD/JPY retraces to 108.40 during the pre-Tokyo open in Asia. Second-tier Japanese data, qualitative catalysts will be the key for immediate direction.
AUD/USD: Bulls cheer risk-on mood above 0.7000
AUD/USD stays above 0.7000, as the Aussie traders begin the week after enjoying a holiday the previous day. The pair recently benefited from the boost in the global risk appetite following upbeat data from the US and China suggesting faster economic recovery ahead.
Gold: Slips below $1,700 amid a quiet session
Gold prices pullback from $1,701.20 during the early-Asian session retracement. The yellow metal bounced off the five-week low the previous day amid broad US dollar weakness. Though, the recent consolidation in the global markets seems to probe the precious metal’s recovery moves.
WTI trades flat for the session despite more OPEC+ news on compliancey
WTI seems to have subscribed to the "buy the rumour sell the fact trade" as the market rejected USD 40.00 per barrel today. The latest comments from Iraq states the nation is fully committed to the cuts for the next two months.
Bullion bank retreat puts floor under Gold and Silver prices
Investors dumped paper gold and silver along with stocks, commodities, and most other asset classes in March. The price of silver dropped to $12.02/oz on March 18th and gold bottomed at $1,473/oz.