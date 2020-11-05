NZD/USD: Buyers flirt with 0.6700, shrug off NZ PM Ardern’s comments

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD wavers in the choppy range between 0.6686 and 0.6710.
  • NZ PM Ardern announces measures to help small employers, workers.
  • November’s ANZ data for New Zealand came in mixed, risk dwindles despite Biden’s lead in US elections.

NZD/USD seesaws around 0.6700 while keeping the immediate 25-pip range during Thursday’s Asian session. The pair recently paid a little attention to Prime Minister (PM) Jacinda Ardern’s comments favoring help for the domestic businesses. The reason could be traced from mixed sentiment data from the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group as well as uncertainty over the US elections.

In addition to offering the extension to the small business lending program, PM Ardern also showed readiness to increase funding for employers to engage extra workers. The recently re-elected PM seems to try preparing the NZD/USD traders ahead of the much-anticipated RBNZ rate cut, up for the next week.

The preliminary readings of the ANZ Business Confidence and Activity Outlook for November couldn’t portray an optimistic scenario as the former slipped below -15.5 forecast to -15.6 versus the later ones’ easing from 4.7% prior to 4.6%.

Market’s risk-tone remains compressed as S&P 500 Futures print mild losses despite Wall Street’s upbeat performance whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields stay downbeat below 0.80% by press time. The recent challenges to Pennsylvania’s ballot-counting by US President Donald Trump and the team likely probe the risk-takers who cheer Joe Biden’s nearness to the presidency after Michigan victory.

While the US election updates are likely to remain as the key driver for the NZD/USD pair, today’s monetary policy meeting by the US Federal Reserve will also be important to watch.

Read: Fed Preview: Powell set to see glass half full, unless he has depressing NFP data

Technical analysis

A six-week-old rising channel formation on the daily chart keeps NZD/USD buyers hopeful.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6699
Today Daily Change 2 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 0.6697
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6644
Daily SMA50 0.6654
Daily SMA100 0.6607
Daily SMA200 0.6393
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6744
Previous Daily Low 0.6614
Previous Weekly High 0.6726
Previous Weekly Low 0.6597
Previous Monthly High 0.6726
Previous Monthly Low 0.6546
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6695
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6664
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6626
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6555
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6496
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6756
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6815
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6886

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Off intraday top below 0.7200 on downbeat Aussie Trade Balance

AUD/USD: Off intraday top below 0.7200 on downbeat Aussie Trade Balance

AUD/USD steps back from the day’s high of 0.7190 after weaker than expected trade data. Australia’s Trade Balance shrunk way past-5114M to 5.63M in September. Risk catalysts wobble as Biden inches closer to the US presidency, chatters over voting count in Pennsylvania.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Bears eye 104.00 amid US election jitters

USD/JPY: Bears eye 104.00 amid US election jitters

USD/JPY refreshes intraday low below 104.50 while printing a three-day losing streak. Risks dwindle as Joe Biden wins in Michigan, chatters over Pennsylvania ballot-counting. Japan’s Jibun Bank Services PMI for October grew past-46.9 to 47.7.

USD/JPY News

Gold teases bulls above $1,900 as Biden nears US election win

Gold teases bulls above $1,900 as Biden nears US election win

Gold buyers eye breaking the monotony around $1,900 while extending recent pullback from $1,893. Joe Biden wins Michigan, has 264 votes versus 270 required. Ballot counting in Pennsylvania gains major attention, BOE and FOMC are additional catalysts worth watching.

Gold news

GBP/USD dumps 50 pips on BoE rate cut to negative reports

GBP/USD dumps 50 pips on BoE rate cut to negative reports

The Bank of England is said to be mulling a controversial move into negative rates, as written in the UK's Telegraph. The subsequent reports from the UK's Sun that the BoE will move to - GBP150B of QE have triggered the stops on the short term charts. 

GBP/USD News

WTI prints four-day uptrend towards $40.00

WTI prints four-day uptrend towards $40.00

WTI probes one week high marked on Wednesday. With the latest pullback from $39.12, WTI bulls keep $40.00, on their radars during the early Thursday morning in Asia. Risk-on mood favor commodity prices via US dollar weakness.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures