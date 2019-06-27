NZD/USD: Buyers cheer trade optimism at 2.5-month high, aim for 200-D EMA

- Trade deal optimism, sluggish second-tier US data keep pleasing the NZD/USD buyers.
- Few economic data adds importance to the G20 headlines.
Rising optimism for a positive trade chat between the US and China recently offered additional strength to the NZD/USD pair buyers that are now dominating at a 10-week high, near 0.6700, at the start of Friday’s Asian session.
While positive statements from the US and Chinese media initially spread optimism surrounding the US-China trade deal at the end of Saturday’s dinner, comments from the White House Adviser Lary Kudlow that the US doesn’t have any preconditions for China increased chances of successful trade talk.
Adding to the Kiwi pair’s strength could be sluggish Pending Home Sales and Initial Jobless Claims data from the US.
However, the bulls were challenged as China is said to be seeking withdrawal of sanctions from Huawei, which the US is unlikely to support, during the trade talk.
Looking forward, lack of data could keep highlighting G20 developments where investors will seek further clues on how best it is to expect a trade deal hint from Saturday’s key talk.
Technical Analysis
The 200-day exponential moving average (200-D EMA), at 0.6720, acts as an immediate upside resistance for the pair amid overbought levels of 14-day relative strength index (RSI) likely questioning the quote’s further increase, if not then mid-April top near 0.6785 could lure the bulls.
On the downside, early-month high near 0.6682 seems nearby support, a break of which can 100-D EMA level of 0.6661 and 0.6630 back to the chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD muted around 1.1350/60 for a second consecutive day
The EUR/USD pair struggles for direction after reaching a fresh three-month high earlier this week. Focus on weekend G-20 summit and EU Council. Soft German inflation and mixed US data kept investors side-lined.
GBP/USD erases gains and pressures weekly lows
GBP/USD trades in the 1.2660 region, pressuring weekly lows as optimism about US-China trade truce fades. High-yielding assets become less attractive, the dollar´s demand still quite limited.
USD/JPY extends retreat from 1-week highs to test daily lows
The USD/JPY dropped to 107.65, slightly above Asian session lows and remains near the lows. Earlier today peaked at 108.15, the highest level in a week before turning to the downside.
Gold momentarily slips below $1400 mark, fresh weekly lows
Gold momentarily slipped below the key $1400 psychological mark and refreshed weekly lows during the early North-American session.
Technical levels cryptos must recapture to resume the bullish rally after correcting
Cryptocurrencies have finally corrected some of their massive gains – a natural phenomenos in all financial markets. The rally has been partially inspired by Facebook's entry into the blockchain world with its Libra project.