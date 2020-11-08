NZD/USD buyers attack 0.6800 amid fresh risk-on mood

- NZD/USD stays positive near the highest since April 2019.
- S&P 500 Futures begins the week with an upside gap over US election results.
- NZIER shadow board defies odds of RBNZ rate cut, additional stimulus.
NZD/USD extends the week-start gap-up to 0.6800 during the initial hour of Monday’s Asian session. In addition to the broad optimism concerning the US coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus, due to the latest election results, upbeat comments from NZIER also favor the kiwi buyers.
All eyes on the RBNZ…
In its latest update, the Shadow Board of the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) sees less need for further stimulus. In doing so, the independent group contrasts the latest bearish signals from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). Also keeping the NZD/USD sellers hopeful is the latest rate cut and an additional Quantitative Easing (QE) from the RBA.
Further, analysts at the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group also stay dovish for the RBNZ ahead of Wednesday’s meeting. ANZ’s latest report said, “We expect the Bank to reiterate its “least regrets” approach, which comes with the prospect of further OCR cuts and a likely reiteration of possible foreign asset purchases. That may dampen enthusiasm as the week progresses.
That said, S&P 500 Futures begins the week on a front foot after Friday’s mixed performance on US election jitters. The reason could be traced from Saturday’s announcement from the Washington terming Democratic Joe Biden as the US President. However, Donald Trump’s multiple lawsuits challenging the results and the Republican hold in the Senate probe the much-awaited COVID-19 aid package and risks.
Also questioning the risk-takers are the recent increases in the European and the US covid cases that propelled global total beyond 50 million.
Given the lack of major data/events, coupled with multiple risks in the background, NZD/USD bulls should stay cautious.
Technical analysis
Unless providing a daily closing beyond 0.6800 resistance, odds of witnessing a pullback to October high near 0.6725 can’t be ruled out.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.68
|Today Daily Change
|32 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47%
|Today daily open
|0.6768
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6659
|Daily SMA50
|0.6657
|Daily SMA100
|0.6614
|Daily SMA200
|0.6396
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6803
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6753
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6803
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6589
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6726
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6546
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6772
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6784
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6746
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6724
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6696
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6796
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6825
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6846
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls catch a breather above 0.7200 amid uncertainty over US election results
AUD/USD begins the week with an upside gap, stays near seven-week top flashed last week. US COVID-19 Task Force Team will be formed later today, global markets cheer hopes of further stimulus. A light calendar keeps risk catalysts in the spotlight, US politics, virus woes are the key.
USD/JPY: Bearish potential intact, 103.07 key support
The USD/JPY pair plunged to 103.17, its lowest since last March, finishing the week with losses in the 103.30 price zone. Japanese data beat expectations but continued to indicate economic contraction. USD/JPY is at risk of falling further despite rallying high-yielding assets.
Gold buyers await fresh clues around mid-$1,900s
Gold fades upside momentum following Friday’s pullback from mid-September high. Expected struggle for Biden Presidency, virus woes probe market optimists. A lack of major data/events adds to inactivity, risk catalysts keep the driver’s seat.
WTI: Fails to keep bounces off 200-day SMA support
WTI remains depressed below $38.00, defies late Friday’s corrective recovery. The energy benchmark remains pressured despite the recent U-turns from the key SMA. Sustained trading below key Fibonacci retracement, amid normal RSI conditions, favors oil sellers.
The Week Ahead: Now what?
The volatility as the US polls closed on November 3 gave way to several sustained moves. The push lower in the dollar and yields and higher equities may mark the resumption of underlying trends. The BOE and the RBA launched the new round of easing, which did not prevent ...