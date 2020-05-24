NZD/USD: Buyers and sellers jostle around 0.6100 amid risk reset

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD holds onto recovery gains from 0.6080.
  • Absent of the US President Trump’s retaliation to China’s move over Hong Kong seems to have triggered the latest risk reset.
  • Earthquake in New Zealand fails to get noticed amid a light economic calendar.

NZD/USD prints modest gains while trading around 0.6100 amid Monday’s initial Asian session. In doing so, the kiwi pair seems to have ignored the recent earthquake in near New Zealand’s capital while also emerging from the US-China tussle. The reason could be spotted in US President Donald Trump’s awaited response to Beijing move towards gaining more power in Hong Kong.

While US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has already condemned China’s readiness to enact the national security legislation in Hong Kong, no words from President Trump probe the latest risk aversion wave.

Even so, the weekend protests in Hong Kong as well as a slew of criticism of Beijing’s moves by the Western world likely keep the market away from the risk-on.

Also adding to the cautious sentiment could be a 5.8 magnitude earthquake in New Zealand’s North Island close to the capital Wellington.

Furthermore, Global Times harsh comments, the US policymakers push to sanction Chinese diplomats involved in Xinjiang case add to the market’s risk-off sentiment. Also challenging the risks could be the bill that could restrict the Asian major’s companies from listing onto the American exchanges.

Amid all these catalysts, US 10-year Treasury yields drop two basis points (bps) to 0.657% whereas S&P 500 Futures gain over 0.30% to 2,963 by the press time.

Considering the lack of major data, as well as the US holiday, markets may keep searching for clues relating to the US-China tussle for fresh impulse.

Technical analysis

While buyers are less likely to enter unless breaking a 100-day EMA level of 0.6170, 50-day EMA near 0.6080 offers immediate support to the pair ahead of 0.6000 round-figure.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6096
Today Daily Change -1 pip
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 0.6097
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6066
Daily SMA50 0.5995
Daily SMA100 0.622
Daily SMA200 0.6321
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6131
Previous Daily Low 0.608
Previous Weekly High 0.6159
Previous Weekly Low 0.5927
Previous Monthly High 0.6176
Previous Monthly Low 0.5843
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6099
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6112
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6074
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6052
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6023
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6125
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6154
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6176

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD fails to extend rebound, edges lower toward 0.6500

AUD/USD fails to extend rebound, edges lower toward 0.6500

AUD/USD remains under bearish pressure for second straight day. Sour market mood dampens demand for risk-sensitive currencies on Friday. US Dollar Index clings to recovery gains near 99.80.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains toward 108.00 amid US-China tussle

USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains toward 108.00 amid US-China tussle

USD/JPY rises to the intraday high of 107.70 during the pre-Tokyo Asian session on Monday. 

Read full analysis

NZD/USD: Buyers and sellers jostle around 0.6100 amid risk reset

NZD/USD: Buyers and sellers jostle around 0.6100 amid risk reset

NZD/USD prints modest gains while trading around 0.6100 amid Monday’s initial Asian session. In doing so, the kiwi pair seems to have ignored the recent earthquake in near New Zealand’s capital while also emerging from the US-China tussle. 

NZD/USD News

WTI Price Analysis: Regains $33.00, still below immediate support-turned-resistance

WTI Price Analysis: Regains $33.00, still below immediate support-turned-resistance

Having initially slipped to $32.60, WTI Futures on NYMEX pulls back to $33.05, down 1.86% on a day, during the early Asian session on Monday.

Oil News

Gold prices pick up on risk aversion to approach long-term highs at $1,765

Gold prices pick up on risk aversion to approach long-term highs at $1,765

XAU/USD regains lost ground after bouncing at $1,717 and reaches $1,740 area. Gold appreciates on risk aversion as US-China tensions escalate.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures