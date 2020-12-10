NZD/USD bulls testing bearish commitments towards psychological 0.7100 level

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • NZD/USD bulls eye a break of 0.7100 on US dollar weakness. 
  • The greenback has completed a significant correction and bears seek downside extension. 

NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7090 between a low of 0.7010 and 0.7091, higher by 1.08% as the US dollar's bullish correction is faded. 

USD has succumbed to worsening virus news and higher jobless claims on Thursday. 

US jobless claims lifted with the four-week average now at its highest level in five weeks, consistent with new COVID restrictions taking a toll on the labour market.

The implications, therefore, is for December's employment report to be even weaker than last week's report for November which will put more pressure on policymakers to come up with another rescue package.

Most of the financial aid from the government has dried up so the forthcoming Federal Reserve meeting is to be a major event in the remaining weeks of the year.

DXY daily chart

The daily picture for the DXY is turning bearish again following a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the prior bearish impulse.

As for the kiwi, ''the recent dip is a reminder that it’s not all one-way traffic,'' analysts at ANZ bank said.

''But volatility and corrections aside, the overall backdrop for the NZD remains positive given the absence of the virus in the community and “normal” feel about life, albeit without hundreds of thousands of tourists who normally start to arrive about now.''

''The latter is something we harbour concerns about, but that won’t be evident for some time; in the meantime, the market is eager to look through it as vaccines are developed and deployed.''

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.709
Today Daily Change 0.0066
Today Daily Change % 0.94
Today daily open 0.7024
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6979
Daily SMA50 0.6792
Daily SMA100 0.6715
Daily SMA200 0.6463
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7095
Previous Daily Low 0.7011
Previous Weekly High 0.7104
Previous Weekly Low 0.7009
Previous Monthly High 0.7052
Previous Monthly Low 0.6589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7043
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7063
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6992
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6959
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6908
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7076
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7127
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.716

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD crashes under 1.32 on no-deal Brexit fears

GBP/USD crashes under 1.32 on no-deal Brexit fears

GBP/USD has tumbled below 1.32, a fall of over 100 pips as Brexit talks seem to be on the verge of collapse. UK PM Johnson said that a no-deal Brexit is "looking very very likely." The new deadline is Sunday.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 on ECB's exchange rate comments

EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 on ECB's exchange rate comments

EUR/USD drops below 1.2150, quickly shedding 30 pips following ECB Villeroy's comments on the euro exchange rate. The US dollar recovers ground amid stimulus concerns and the FDA's recommendation to approve  Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. 

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD reverses an intraday dip back closer to weekly lows

XAU/USD reverses an intraday dip back closer to weekly lows

Gold edged lower during the mid-European session and dropped to the lower end of its weekly range, around the $1824 region, albeit lacked follow-through.

Gold news

Where next for the Fed, fiscal stimulus and Trump

Where next for the Fed, fiscal stimulus and Trump

A turbulent 2020 is nearly over with one last Federal Reserve meeting. Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam preview the world's most powerful central bank meeting and move toward 2021.

Read more

WTI: Off intraday top but stays mildly positive near nine-month high above $47.00

WTI: Off intraday top but stays mildly positive near nine-month high above $47.00

WTI bulls catch a breather after refreshing the highest levels since March 04, 2020. Risks recently benefitted from vaccine news, uncertainty over US stimulus, Brexit weigh on the mood. US dollar weakness can keep the oil bulls happy.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures