- NZD/USD is ending the day on the bid following a dovish tilt at Fed.
- There is more data to come from the US that could tip the balance further.
NZD/USD is some 0.6% higher on the day with the pair moving up from a low of 0.6191 to a high of 0.6277 on the day that the Federal Reserve confirmed the market's dovish sentiment. The event comes ahead of more key US data today and at the end of the week, so the Fed is not the be-all and end-all. However, the Fed has set a precedent for the day ahead which is a softer US dollar, risk-on, and a positive environment for the kiwi.
The FOMC raised the fed funds rate 75bp to a 2.25-2.5% target range, as widely expected. The decision was unanimous. During the press conference, Powell noted that further outsized hikes would be conditional on data, and that there will be less “clear guidance” on rate hikes from here, with slower hikes appropriate “at some point”.
Main takeaways from the Fed statement
- The Fed says recent indicators of spending and production have softened.
- Fed says job gains have been robust, the unemployment rate has remained low.
- Fed says inflation remains elevated, reflecting pandemic-related imbalances, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures.
The Fed funds rate futures forecast 3.4% in December after a 75 basis point hike. That leaves 107 basis points of tightening for the remainder of 2022 and thus, the market are pricing for a more dovish outcome for the September meeting as the Fed turns data-dependent.
Meanwhile, Jerome Powell, the Fed's chairman's presser concluded in recent trade and following a cautiously optimistic tone over the US economy. With the chair's warning of a softer labour market, the US dollar was down to the lows of the day at 106.279, losing 0.69% as per the DXY index into the close of the North American forex session ahead of the roll-over.
Meanwhile, in the bigger picture, analysts at ANZ bank said that the USD steamroller continues, as highlighted by the Economist’s Big Mac Index, which suggests the NZD is 14% undervalued but has no shortage of company.
More to come from the US calendar
Meanwhile, traders will now look to the US Gross Domestic Product data tomorrow and inflation readings on Friday. On the one hand, a positive reading for growth in Q2 following the -1.6% QoQ saar plunge in the first quarter could support the greenback as it might ''quash talk of recession, at least for the H1'', analysts at Rabobank argued. ''That said, speculation will remain as to the size and extent of any potential downturn in 2023.'' On the other hand, a negative outcome will be potentially bearish for the greenback. On Friday, the Fed’s favoured PCE deflator numbers will also be key.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6267
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|0.6236
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6192
|Daily SMA50
|0.6312
|Daily SMA100
|0.6514
|Daily SMA200
|0.6678
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.628
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6224
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6305
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6141
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6576
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6197
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6246
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6259
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6213
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.619
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6157
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.627
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6303
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6326
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 as investors assess latest EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0200 in the European session. The data from the euro area showed that the GDP grew at an annualized pace of 4% in Q2 and HICP inflation jumped to 8.9% in July. Both of these prints surpassed market expectations.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.2200 ahead of the key inflation data from the US. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day, the dollar managed to stage a rebound and caused the pair to edge lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-week highs, holds above $1,760
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains in the European session after having touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,768. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!