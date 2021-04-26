NZD/USD bulls take a breather into early Asia

- NZD/USD bulls consolidate the upside into the Asian session.
- US dollar licking its wounds on bullish failures.
At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading 0.5% higher between a low of 0.7187 and a high of 0.7243.
The bird flew up to a five-week high on Monday as the US dollar nose-dived and risk on Wall Street moved into stocks and the commodity complex.
As noted by analysts at ANZ Bank, ''the Kiwi (and AUD) are outperforming EUR, GBP and JPY, but strength seen over the past 24hrs looks to be broadly commodity-related, rather than NZ-specific.''
The greenback was initially climbing from an eight-week low against major currencies such as the yen and Swiss franc as measured by the DXY which at the time of writing is flat on the day having travelled between a low of 90.6820 and a high of 90.9860.
In general, however, investors consolidating positions ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting this week.
The commodity complex has gained in recent weeks with the US dollar on the back foot, falling nearly 3% since late March as US Treasury yields, which had risen this year and supported the greenback, remain in the doldrums.
Looking ahead, the highlight of this week is the Federal Reserve meeting.
''We expect the Fed to stand pat and reiterate the need for patience, and to highlight that they will look through any near-term temporary inflation increases, and won’t hike until we see sustained strength in actual data. That mantra is well understood by markets, and it is likely to weigh on the USD,'' analysts at ANZ Bank argued.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7236
|Today Daily Change
|0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51
|Today daily open
|0.7199
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7085
|Daily SMA50
|0.7153
|Daily SMA100
|0.7152
|Daily SMA200
|0.6927
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7205
|Previous Daily Low
|0.715
|Previous Weekly High
|0.723
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7121
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7308
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6943
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7184
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7171
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7164
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.713
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.711
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7219
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7239
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7273
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
