NZD/USD bulls struggle to defend 0.6500 mark ahead of US data

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

   •  Trump’s move to slap tariffs on Mexico triggers a fresh wave of global risk aversion trade.
   •  Disappointing Chinese manufacturing data further dented the already weaker sentiment.
   •  Tumbling US bond yields exert some pressure on the USD and helped limit deeper losses.

The NZD/USD pair held on to its weaker tone through the mid-European session and remained well within the striking distance of yearly lows set last week. 

Having posted a session high level of 0.6527, the pair met with some fresh supply and turned lower for the fifth straight session in reaction to the US President Donald Trump's unexpected move to slap tariffs on Mexican goods.

This coupled with reports that China has halted purchases of American soybeans and is ready with a plan to limit the rare earth exports to the US intensified fears over a global trade war and weighed on investors' sentiment.

The already weaker global risk sentiment deteriorated further following the disappointing release of China's official manufacturing PMI, which further drove flows away from perceived riskier currencies - like the Kiwi.

Meanwhile, the global flight to safety led to a free fall in the US Treasury bond yields, which exerted some downward pressure on the US Dollar and turned out to be the only factor that helped limit further downside, at least for now.

Moving ahead, today's US economic docket - featuring the release of the core PCE price index, Chicago PMI and Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment, will now be looked upon for some trading impetus on the last day of the week.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6502
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 0.6509
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6555
Daily SMA50 0.6663
Daily SMA100 0.6743
Daily SMA200 0.6712
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6528
Previous Daily Low 0.6495
Previous Weekly High 0.6557
Previous Weekly Low 0.6481
Previous Monthly High 0.6838
Previous Monthly Low 0.658
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6508
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6515
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6493
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6478
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.646
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6526
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6544
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6559

 

 

