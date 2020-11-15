- NZD/USD spikes in the open in a continuation of Friday's risk on gains.
- Odds of the OCR needing to go negative have slimmed.
NZD/USD is treading water in thin air following a spike to the upside in the open to print fresh highs to 0.6854 as bulls make the case for an upside extension towards 0.6865 resistance.
At the time of writing, the cross is trading at 0.6853 from 0.6840 lows and is up some 0.2% on the day so far.
NZD crosses were gaining ground on Friday with improved risk appetite and a weaker greenback which was weighed down by a rally in US stocks.
''Now the dust has settled on last week’s events (vaccine news and the RBNZ) the risk is we see the Kiwi come back a touch as short-end rates retrace lower after what looks like an over-reaction,'' analysts at ANZ bank explained.
''The odds of the OCR needing to go negative have slimmed, but it’s still a very real possibility and the world is not yet through COVID – case numbers are growing more rapidly in the US. ''
Meanwhile, as the spread continues in the US into what is going to be several weeks of winter, the US economy could be thrown into lockdown again.
Such a sentiment could assist the pair higher in the convergence between the two's nations. The President-elect Joe Biden is biased towards lockdown and if the virus peaks at the start of next year, markets are going to be mindful of the risks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY licking its wounds following Friday's surge on Wall Street
USD/JPY hobbles along in the higher 104 area following Friday's drop. USD/JPY fell despite the US equity rally on Friday as a shift to the yen and away from dollar's has been a preferable play in markets of late, concerned for the spread of covid throughout all states.
AUD/USD bulls going for scraps in 0.7280 resistance
AUD/USD is testing a critical supply zone, where failures open significant downside risk. RBA Lowe will speak on “Covid, Our Changing Economy and Monetary Policy''. AUD/USD traded a very narrow 0.7222-42 range.
Gold bracing for another dose of covid vaccine news
Blinded by the light at the end of the tunnel – gold tumbled in response to a breakthrough in developing a vaccine for coronavirus. The implication is less fiscal and monetary stimulus, yet rising cases in the northern hemisphere may change the picture.
The week ahead: A new junction for risk and why the Asia-Pacific trade deal should not be feared
Over the weekend, news flow has generally provided some certainty about major world events that in non-Covid times would usually be greeted by an upswing in stocks and other risky assets at the start of the week.
WTI within a narrow range above $40.00 ahead of data
Crude oil prices extend the weekly leg lower on Friday, although sellers have so far failed to drag prices below the $40.00 mark per barrel.