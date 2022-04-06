- NZD/USD bulls step in as the bears start to move out.
- The price is held up at familiar support as traders await fresh catalysts.
NZD/USD is holding in a flat position in a quiet Asian session. At the time of writing is trading at 0.6945 after travelling from a high of 0.6945 and a low of 0.6937. There is a lack of catalysts until the US session's Federal Open Market Committee minutes, although Chinese data will be eyed.
Overnight, it was a story about the US dollar and yields. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard spooked the markets while she talked about potential aggressive actions by the Fed and in anticipation of hawkish minutes tomorrow.
the Fed member explained that the central bank could start reducing its balance sheet as soon as May and would be doing so at “a rapid pace.” She also indicated that interest rate hikes could come at a more aggressive pace than the typical increments of 0.25 percentage points.
As a consequence, the US Treasury yields surged to multi-year highs and the DXY, an index that measures the greenback vs a basket of currencies, ran up to test 99.50 to print a fresh high for 2022 at 99.493.
Meanwhile, the Fed officials began the process of policy normalization by lifting rates 25bp to 0.25%-0.50% at the March meeting and on Wednesday the minutes of that meeting will be released.
''The FOMC pull no hawkish punches in its policy guidance, with Chair Powell also hinting further information about QT plans will be provided in the minutes (possibly including caps details). We continue to expect an official QT announcement at the May FOMC meeting,'' analysts at TD Securities said.
Coming up, the Chinese data is coming up. ''The March Caixin/Markit services PMI should reflect weakness in the sector on account of weak demand and elevated input costs,'' analysts at Westpac said.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6949
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.6948
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.69
|Daily SMA50
|0.6775
|Daily SMA100
|0.6793
|Daily SMA200
|0.691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7035
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6933
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6999
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6876
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6999
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6972
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6996
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6909
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.687
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6807
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7011
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7074
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7112
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
