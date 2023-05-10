NZD/USD bulls step back in as Wall Street rallies

- NZD/USD rallies as risk appetite picks up again.
- US CPI has been taken positively by the markets.
NZD/USD is higher on the day by some 0.5% after traveling from a low of 0.6324 to reach a high of 0.6381 so far. Risk has bounced again in late Wall Street and that has taken the high beta currencies higher.
´´Markets reacted positively to the April CPI report, as the continued moderation in shelter inflation left the market unconvinced the FOMC will raise rates again in June,´´ analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
´´The Kiwi put in another reasonable performance overnight, on crosses (see below) and against the USD, and according to Bloomberg, it remains the best-performing G10 currency week to date. As-expected US CPI data came as a relief to markets, and while it was enough to see US bond yields fall, the subsequent fall in equities and commodities dimmed the impact on risk currencies, with the USD DXY paring losses quickly´´ the analysts added and said further:
´´With global markets clearly in no mood to entertain the idea of more Fed hikes, the risk is we see more USD weakness, but with “Fedspeak” likely to have a hawkish bent, expect volatility. The Budget will be key for NZ next week, and today we have food prices, which might surprise some.´´
As for the Federal Reserve, analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman noted that the ´´Federal Reserve easing expectations are starting to get pared back.´´
´´At the start of last week, swaps market was pricing in a Fed Funds range between 4.0-4.25% in 12 months. Earlier, it was as low as 3.5-3.75% but now it's back in the 3.75-4.0% range in 12 months. Three cuts by year-end were fully priced in at the start of this week but the odds of a third hike have fallen to around 60% currently,´´ the analysts said.
´´That said, market expectations of a Fed pivot are misguided and must be repriced. Fed officials are likely to continue pushing back against this dovish take but it will really be up to the data.´´
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, Chrisitan Hawkesby explained at the end of April that the full impact of tightening is yet to be fully seen.
Key notes
- Early signs growth starting to slow.
- Extent of moderation will determine policy.
- Inflation too high and persisten.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6366
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|0.6335
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.621
|Daily SMA50
|0.6217
|Daily SMA100
|0.6279
|Daily SMA200
|0.616
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.635
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6318
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6316
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.616
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6389
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.633
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6338
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6318
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6302
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6286
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6351
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6367
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6383
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
