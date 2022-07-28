  • NZD/USD is moving higher into the next critical US data.
  • The US dollar has been bleeding out following poor US data and the Fed. 

NZD/USD is trading at 0.6291 and a touch higher in early Asia ahead of the Tokyo equities open. The pair has benefitted from a friendlier environment in the commodities and equities space following the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday and a statement that left the futures markets tied to Fed policy expectations tilted towards a more moderate increase for the next meeting.

The Fed has led to a softer US dollar which is now treading water around the lower quarter of the 106 area as per DXY, an index that measures the greenback vs. a basket of major currencies. Markets were also digesting the weaker US growth data following on from the Fed chairman's relatively dovish comments the prior day. On Thursday, the US Gross Domestic Product was reported to have fallen at a 0.9% annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department said in its advance estimate of GDP. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP rebounding at a 0.5% rate.

For the end of the week, US inflation and wages data will be pivotal, analysts at ANZ Bank say – ''any signs of weakness will likely only exacerbate the recent rally in rates and top out DXY.''

Domestically, the second quarter labour market data are released next Wednesday (3 August). The analysts at ANZ Bank said that they anticipate that the data will confirm the ongoing labour market tightening seen in timely indicators, survey data, and anecdotes.

''We expect unemployment declined to 2.8% in Q2 (vs. 3.2% in Q1). And while we can’t discount that typical HLFS volatility could see unemployment come in above our expectation, risks are skewed towards a still-lower number.''

They explained that the tight labour market is turning into an increasingly intense headache for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

''The gaping chasm between labour demand and supply is likely to be a key driver of persistently too-high domestic inflation pressure over the next year. We expect ongoing 50bp hikes will bring the OCR to 4% by year-end. That’s consistent with market pricing, but a stronger-than-expected jobs report could see a market reaction nonetheless.''

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.629
Today Daily Change 0.0028
Today Daily Change % 0.45
Today daily open 0.6262
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6194
Daily SMA50 0.631
Daily SMA100 0.6509
Daily SMA200 0.6673
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6278
Previous Daily Low 0.6192
Previous Weekly High 0.6305
Previous Weekly Low 0.6141
Previous Monthly High 0.6576
Previous Monthly Low 0.6197
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6245
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6225
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6209
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6157
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6123
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6296
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.633
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6382

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

