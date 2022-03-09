NZD/USD bulls stalling at key 0.6850 resistance

- NZD/USD is held up near an old resistance on the hourly chart around 0.6850.
- US stocks rebounded Wednesday while commodities sank.
NZD/USD is stalling in the break to the upside that took out the 0.6820 resistance in a move that started from as low as 0.6796 and reached a high of 0.6852 in New York. Commodities, and specifically the energy market, has been hammered on Wednesday which is holding up the bull's advance that had otherwise been riding the rally in stocks.
Oil sold off and Brent crude was down 12.8%, at $112.97 a barrel, after earlier falling to as low as $105.91. US West Texas Intermediate fell 18%, to $103.98, both dropping from their highest since 2008. Investors have taken the view that the US ban on Russian oil will not worsen a supply shock.
Meanwhile, US stocks rebounded Wednesday. The S&P 500 rose 2.6% to 4,277.88 from a nearly nine-month low, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.6% to 13,255.55. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2% to 33,286.25. Risk rallied at the same time that hints that a Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting could take place, although there has been no official agreement to do so. However, they may be tentatively opening themselves to a compromise and markets have run with it.
In an ABC TV interview at the start of the week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky again called on Russian President Vladimir Putin for dialogue. Zelensky was stressing that Ukraine is ready to talk and seek compromises, but is not ready to capitulate. However, there are now reports that the Russian delegation at peace talks with Ukraine will not concede anything, stated by the Russian state-run RIA media outlet on Wednesday, citing comments from a Russian delegate.
''Last night’s move reconciles with our view that there are cross-currents at play, and whereas Kiwi FX traders are now less focussed on commodities, they do seem focussed on carry and short end rates, which are up at 7-year highs. But going the other way, we have collapsing domestic confidence and a very wobbly housing market,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6841
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|0.6805
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.673
|Daily SMA50
|0.6729
|Daily SMA100
|0.6838
|Daily SMA200
|0.693
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6852
|Previous Daily Low
|0.68
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6873
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6665
|Previous Monthly High
|0.681
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.682
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6832
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6786
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6767
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6734
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6838
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6871
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.689
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Markets in Europe have seen a sizeable rebound today, led by the DAX with decent sector gains across the board, helped by comments from the Russian foreign ministry which stated that it would be better if their goals in Ukraine were achieved through talks.