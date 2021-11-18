NZD/USD bulls seek acceptance near 0.7350 with eyes on RBNZ

- NZD/USD keeps Thursday’s heavy gains to tease the first weekly gain in three.
- RBNZ Inflation Expectations fuelled rate hike concerns ahead of next week’s meeting.
- US Treasury yields, DXY extend previous pullback from multiday high despite firmer data, inflation chatters.
- NZ Credit Card Spending, Fedspeak and China news to entertain traders.
NZD/USD reverses the early US session retreat to snap the two-week downtrend heading into Friday’s Asian session. That said, the Kiwi pair picks up bids to 0.7045, keeping the previous two-day rebound from the monthly low amid rising hopes of a rate hike during the next week’s Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.
A 10-year high print of the RBNZ Inflation Expectations for Q4, 2.96% versus 2.27%, propelled the 2-year swap rates to the yearly high and triggered the biggest daily jump of the NZD/USD previous day. The rate change hints at a faster pace of the RBNZ’s reversal to the pandemic-led rate cuts.
However, the same isn’t likely to help the NZD/USD for long as the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said, “We expect the RBNZ to push on through next year, taking the OCR to 2%. In our view that’ll dent consumers’ enthusiasm to borrow and spend markedly, reducing inflation pressure. Importantly, we’re already very late in the housing and credit cycle, and it won’t take two years of hikes to rein it in.”
Also underpinning the NZD/USD upside was the softer US Dollar Index (DYX) that tracked Treasury yields to mark the second day of loss, extending pullback from the 16-month high after the bond coupons stretched U-turn from the three-week top. That said, the Wall Street benchmarks cheered pullback in the US 10-year Treasury yields as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted record closing by the end of Thursday’s North American trading session.
Behind the moves could be the receding US inflation expectations and the mixed comments from the Fed policymakers.
The US inflation expectations can be linked as the key catalysts. US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, drop for the second consecutive day for Wednesday. Further, NY Fed President and FOMC Vice-Chair John Williams highlighted inflation fears and pushed for rate action but mixed comments from Chicago Fed President Charles Evans poured cold water on the face of policy hawks.
It’s worth noting that the firmer prints of the US weekly job numbers and monthly regional manufacturing data couldn’t stop the NZD/USD bulls. On the same line was the downbeat performance of China markets due to the Evergrande saga.
Looking forward, New Zealand Credit Card Spending for October, prior -12.9% YoY, will offer immediate direction to the Kiwi pair traders while catalyst from China and Fedspeak may direct the pair moves afterward. Above all, hopes of the RBNZ will be the key to watch.
Technical analysis
NZD/USD rebound struggles to overcome the 50-DMA hurdle surrounding 0.7355, which in turn highlights bearish MACD signals and the softer RSI line to tease sellers. However, a horizontal area from late September restricts short-term downside around 0.6980. It’s worth noting that the 200-DMA level of 0.7095 adds to the upside filters while bears can aim for a three-month-old support line near 0.6925 on the clear break below 0.6980.
Additional important lelvels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7044
|Today Daily Change
|0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|0.66%
|Today daily open
|0.6998
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7116
|Daily SMA50
|0.7058
|Daily SMA100
|0.7027
|Daily SMA200
|0.7094
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7033
|Previous Daily Low
|0.698
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7178
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6997
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7013
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6974
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.695
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6921
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7028
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7057
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7081
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD facing resistance at 1.1360, above attention would turn to 1.1400
The EUR/USD pair continued with the recovery from the lowest level since July 2020, near 1.1260 and climbed to 1.1358, just a two-day high. The euro and the Swiss franc are up versus the dollar and among the top performers of the day.
GBP/USD struggles to stay above 1.3500
GBP/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range below 1.3500 on Thursday as investors remain on the sidelines while waiting for the next significant catalyst. The mid-tier data releases from the US were largely ignored by market participants.
Gold: Precious metal succumbs to dollar strength, profit-taking, levels to watch Premium
An asset that fails to benefit from good news is exposing its weakness – this adage is relevant for gold. XAU is struggling to hold onto $1,860, despite the drop of US 10-year yields below 1.60%. What would happen if yields return to attack 1.65%? That could erase a substantial chunk of the rally.
Cryptos look bearish but one might rebound
BTC is in the process of breaking below $59,586, fading from $60K. ETH sees bulls defending $4,060 and shows signs of further bullish action. XRP sees bulls recovering ground against the bulls, overtaking strategic support levels to the upside.
Is the Federal Reserve leading markets back to normality? Premium
The Fed is not the first central bank to propose ending its emergency monetary policy. The BoC has already stopped its bond-buying. But the American institution is far more influential and will lead the parade of higher interest rates. What are the currency and market implications in the new and very different economic world?