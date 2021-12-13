NZD/USD bulls run into a wall of hourly resistance, focus is on the downside

- The focus is on central banks and the Covid-19 torment.
- The price is running into hourly resistance below a bearish 10/21 EMA crossover.
NZD/USD is off by some 0.45% at the time of writing and is correcting the bearish hourly impulse within the day's range of 0.6801 to 0.6745 so far. A series of central bank meetings are scheduled for this week which is weighing on risk appetite and the higher beta currencies such as the kiwi.
Central banks on focus
With a shift from the transitory language, inflation risks are the driving force on a week where more than 20 central banks are expected to meet this week including the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan.
Besides inflation, Omicron will be a top priority on these central bank's mandates at a time where the first publicly confirmed death globally was announced at the start of this week from the swiftly spreading strain. Case numbers have started to soar – particularly in Europe and risk-off flows are a weight for the kiwi despite the fact that Markets are positioning for multiple further rate rises by the RBNZ next year.
''Given the busy domestic and international event schedule, we’re keeping an open mind, especially given that the NZD and AUD “wore it” disproportionally last night,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said. 'Volatility seems to be the order of the day, with most traders likely watching correlated markets rather than data. Food price data today isn’t likely to perturb the Kiwi much.''
NZD/USD technical analysis
The price is running into hourly resistance below a bearish 10/21 EMA crossover. The pressures would be expected to move in from the bears around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracmenet level resulting in a downside continuation of the bearish trend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD unable to advance beyond 1.1300
The EUR/USD pair recovered from an intraday low of 1.1259, but could not recapture the 1.1300 threshold. Uncertainty about the Omicron variant and central banks’ decisions undermines investors’ mood.
GBP/USD edges higher as greenback loses interest
GBP/USD fell toward 1.3200 during the European trading hours but staged a rebound in the second half of the day. With the dollar struggling to preserve its strength amid falling US T-bond yields, the pair is trading above 1.3250.
Gold: Risk-off underpins the bright metal in the near term Premium
Spot gold is up within range on Monday, trading around $1,790 a troy ounce after peaking at 1,791.58. The USD is mixed across the board, driven by a scarce macroeconomic calendar and looming central banks’ decisions, as the Fed, the BoE and the ECB are meant to announce their latest decisions on monetary policy this week.
Ethereum price set to recover as ETH bulls return
ETH underwent a bearish breakout from a pennant pattern last week. Bulls were picking up ETH coins below $3,900, and with European equities firmly in the green this morning, expect some risk-on sentiment to set the tone in cryptocurrencies in the coming days.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?