- NZD/USD is pressured by the resurgence of the US dollar.
- Key data events will be challenging for the bird.
NZD/USD ended the day a little lower on Friday, losing some 0.26% from the high of 0.5873 and reaching a low of 0.5782. The US dollar firmed into the final days of the week from a significant trendline support as traders get set for a very busy schedule this week that includes the Federal Reserve and US Nonfarm Payrolls as the highlights.
While there is little in the way of domestic risks to start the week, the Reserve Bank of Australia is this week which could have an influence on the bird and there will be NZ jobs also. We also have the Chinese Official PMI (Oct) to start off the week. However, the event risk that is front and centre this week will be the FOMC and whether the board will decide not only a 75bp hike but due to the considerable uncertainty around the degree of hawkishness in the Fed’s guidance, the presser will be key.
''The US PCE deflator may have come in a touch below expectations, but the core inflation is still very elevated,'' analysts at ANZ Bank argued. ''Locally, it’s almost guaranteed that the Q3 labour market statistics (out Wednesday) will clock the labour market at inflationary levels (we estimate the NAIRU is around 4.5%), but as is always the case, the volatile HLFS data is capable of producing a decent miss vs market expectations. Wages will be key, and while the hurdle is high to beat the RBNZ’s forecast (8.3% YoY for the QES), these data will at least confirm how advanced the wage-price spiral has become.''
RBA outlook
As for the RBA, it is expected to raise its cash rate by 25bps, according to 28 out of the 32 respondents polled by Reuters, whilst a handful look for a 50bps increase. Westpahas have been calling for a 50bps increase “in November for a terminal rate of 3.85% by March, revised up from 3.6%.” Analysts at NAB have argued for just a25bps hike. "In these circumstances, the RBA will need to move monetary policy into a more clearly restrictive territory to ensure inflation returns to target," NAB argued.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5728
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.5728
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5682
|Daily SMA50
|0.5866
|Daily SMA100
|0.6062
|Daily SMA200
|0.6362
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5874
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5728
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5874
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5657
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5784
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5818
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5679
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5631
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5533
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5825
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5923
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5971
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 0.9950 after US data
EUR/USD continues to trade above 0.9950 as the dollar struggles to gather strength ahead of the weekend. The latest data from the US showed that core PCE inflation rose at a slightly softer pace than expected in September and that Pending Home Sales declined by 10.2%.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.1550 area after US data
GBP/USD has recovered above the 1.1550 area in the second half of the day on Friday as the dollar lost interest on the softer-than-expected Core PCE inflation and disappointing Pending Home Sales data for September. The improving market mood also helps the pair hold its ground.
Gold struggles to gain traction, stays below $1,650
Gold is having a difficult time staging a rebound in the second half of the day and trades deep in negative territory below $1,650. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 1% on the day after the latest US data, forcing XAU/USD to stay under bearish pressure.
This is the biggest pain point for Bitcoin and Ethereum in the current cycle
According to data from crypto options and futures exchange Deribit, on October 28, $2.4 billion worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum options expired. ETH witnessed a massive recovery, and BTC climbed above the $20,000 level.
Intel (INTC) stock jumps more than 5% after impressive earnings beat
Intel (INTC) stock has leaped back up to $27.65 in Friday's premarket after trouncing the Street on third-quarter earnings. Intel produced adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59, which was near twice the $0.33 expected.