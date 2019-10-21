NZD/USD: Bulls look for direction around multi-week high

- NZD/USD seesaws near the five-week high.
- Trade optimism, weaker USD helps the Kiwi to remain strong.
- A light economic calendar keeps the market focus on trade headlines.
With the lack of fresh catalysts, the NZD/USD pair searches for clues to extend the previous run-up while staying close to 0.6400 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session.
The Kiwi pair recently benefited from the US-China trade optimism after the US President Donald Trump inflated odds of a deal with China when leaders of both the economies meet at the Chile APEC summit, up for November. The upbeat sentiment was also buoyed by comments from the White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow that if phase one of China talks goes well, December tariffs could be taken off.
In addition to the trade-optimism, the pair buyers also cheered the US Dollar (USD) weakness amid a lack of major data/event and an absence of Fedspeak. As a result, doubts surrounding the United States (US) President Donald Trump’s impeachment echoed after his comments favoring the same in the cabinet meeting at the White House.
Given the lack of major data/events, markets will keep an eye over the trade headlines while the US Existing Home Sales for September and Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for October could entertain investors during the later part of the day.
Technical Analysis
Pair’s successful trading beyond 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) helps it rise towards the key 0.6450/55 area comprising September tops and 100-day EMA. However, a downside break of 50-day EMA, around 0.6370 now, can recall sellers targeting 0.6330 and 0.6300.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases from a fresh October high
The EUR/USD pair hit a monthly high of 1.1179 but slowly eased from the level. Price action limited across the FX board amid a scarce macro calendar and persistent Brexit uncertainty.
GBP/USD trades lower in range holds close to 1.3000
John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons, ruled that he won’t allow MPs to have a “meaningful vote” on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal today, as the circumstances haven’t changed. Pound eased just modestly with the headlines.
USD/JPY: Holds steady above mid-108.00s, awaits fresh catalyst
The USD/JPY pair stalled its recent pullback from the vicinity of the 109.00 handle, or 2-1/2 month tops, and managed to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week.
Gold drops toward $1480 as the US Dollar rebounds
Gold price broke an intraday range to the downside. It bottomed at $1,483/oz, the lowest level since October 16.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Building on future profits
The trading week is kicking off with a continuation of the last week's scenario. The consolidation process continues and deepens, especially in the relationship between Ethereum and Bitcoin.