NZD/USD bulls flirt with monthly high, around 0.6730 amid positive risk tone/weaker USD

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD gained traction for the fourth straight day and climbed back closer to monthly high.
  • A positive risk tone undermined the safe-haven USD and benefitted the perceived riskier kiwi.
  • Acceptance above the 0.6700 might have already set the stage for a further appreciating move.

The NZD/USD pair added to its intraday gains and shot to the 0.6730 area, back closer to the monthly high during the first half of the European session.

The pair built on this week's goodish rebound from sub-0.6600 levels and gained follow-through traction for the fourth successive day on Friday. A recovery in the risk sentiment undermined the US dollar's relative safe-haven status and turned out to be a key factor that benefitted perceived riskier currencies, including the kiwi.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accepted an invitation to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov late next week and raised hopes for a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis. This, in turn, boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets, which was evident from a generally positive tone around the global equity markets.

The greenback was further pressured by the uncertainty about the pace of the Fed's tightening cycle. In fact, the minutes of the January FOMC meeting released on Wednesday failed to reinforce expectations for a 50 bps rate hike in March. Adding to this, the geopolitical developments could force the Fed to adopt a less aggressive policy stance.

Meanwhile, the NZD/USD pair now seems to have found acceptance above the 0.6700 round-figure mark. Some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near mid-0.6700s, above which bulls might aim to reclaim the 0.6800 mark.

Market participants now look forward to the US Existing Home Sales data, due for release later during the early North American session. This, along with fresh geopolitical developments and the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6726
Today Daily Change 0.0033
Today Daily Change % 0.49
Today daily open 0.6693
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6645
Daily SMA50 0.6733
Daily SMA100 0.6867
Daily SMA200 0.696
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6718
Previous Daily Low 0.6659
Previous Weekly High 0.6733
Previous Weekly Low 0.6599
Previous Monthly High 0.6891
Previous Monthly Low 0.6529
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6695
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6681
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6662
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6631
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6602
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6721
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6749
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.678

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

EUR/USD is looking to break higher from 1.1350-1.1370 on optimism for diplomacy on the  Blinkin-Lavrov meeting next week. The US dollar holds steady as risk sentiment improves amid easing fears over an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. Fedspeak, Biden's meeting in focus. 

GBP/USD continues to trade above 1.3600 early Friday as the market mood remains upbeat on heightened hopes of a de-escalation of geopolitical tensions. The data from the UK showed that Retail Sales rose by 9.1% on a yearly basis in January.

Gold price remains underpinned by geopolitics, easing 50bps March fed rate hike bets. Blinken-Lavrov meeting next week sparks a ray of hope but tensions still persist.

Decentraland price eyes a retest of $2.92 after rejection at the $3.39 resistance barrier. This downswing will allow MANA to trigger an ascent to the weekly resistance level at $3.86. 

Ukraine and inflation are the twin poles of market concern. A Russian invasion of Ukraine would upend the world's economy, sending oil and commodities soaring, with a good chance of precipitating a recession. 

