NZD/USD bulls flirt with monthly high, around 0.6730 amid positive risk tone/weaker USD

- NZD/USD gained traction for the fourth straight day and climbed back closer to monthly high.
- A positive risk tone undermined the safe-haven USD and benefitted the perceived riskier kiwi.
- Acceptance above the 0.6700 might have already set the stage for a further appreciating move.
The NZD/USD pair added to its intraday gains and shot to the 0.6730 area, back closer to the monthly high during the first half of the European session.
The pair built on this week's goodish rebound from sub-0.6600 levels and gained follow-through traction for the fourth successive day on Friday. A recovery in the risk sentiment undermined the US dollar's relative safe-haven status and turned out to be a key factor that benefitted perceived riskier currencies, including the kiwi.
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accepted an invitation to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov late next week and raised hopes for a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis. This, in turn, boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets, which was evident from a generally positive tone around the global equity markets.
The greenback was further pressured by the uncertainty about the pace of the Fed's tightening cycle. In fact, the minutes of the January FOMC meeting released on Wednesday failed to reinforce expectations for a 50 bps rate hike in March. Adding to this, the geopolitical developments could force the Fed to adopt a less aggressive policy stance.
Meanwhile, the NZD/USD pair now seems to have found acceptance above the 0.6700 round-figure mark. Some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near mid-0.6700s, above which bulls might aim to reclaim the 0.6800 mark.
Market participants now look forward to the US Existing Home Sales data, due for release later during the early North American session. This, along with fresh geopolitical developments and the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6726
|Today Daily Change
|0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|0.6693
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6645
|Daily SMA50
|0.6733
|Daily SMA100
|0.6867
|Daily SMA200
|0.696
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6718
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6659
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6733
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6599
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6891
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6529
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6695
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6681
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6662
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6631
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6602
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6721
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6749
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.678
