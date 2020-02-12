NZD/USD bulls find support on 0.6450 structure, eye a break into 0.65s

- NZD/USD targets a break of the 0.65 handle as RBNZ remains on hold, but vigilant.
- Coronavirus showing signs of slowing down is lifting spirits and the kiwi.
The NZD has held form above a critical target following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand yesterday and has eyes for a test of the 0.65 handle on a relatiely hawkish statement in so much that the central bank has ruled out a rate cut for 2020.
In yesterday's announcement, there was a minimal, but nonetheless still a chance, that the RBNZ would cut interest rates, as an insurance against a downturn in the economy due to the immediate threats of the coronavirus and uncertainties for how severe the situation could get. However, the strong assurance from the central bank stating, "no chance of a rate cut in 2020", enabled the bird to take flight, despite the RBNZ saying that low interest rates remain necessary.
NZD/USD rallied from the 0.6410 area to break a key resistance area in the 0.6450s and has been eyeing up a test of 0.65 the figure ever since holding the 0.6450s as a new support structure for this cycle of price action. Indeed, the upside bias is intact for a test of the 0.65 handle as described in NZD/USD Price Analysis: How will the RBNZ affect NZD/USD?.
In early New Zealand hours today, governor Adrian Orr has been speaking again in Wellington, pretty much repeating what was said yesterday. More on that here: RBNZ gov. Orr: Coronavirus poses downside risks to outlook
Coronavirus updates
Meanwhile, in a rest bite from the initial fears of a global pandemic spiralling out of control which took centre focus for the start of this year and weighed heavily on risk appetite, in the latest updates, we have had notice that the number of cases of infection with the new coronavirus in China has stabilised. However, the World Health Organization cautioned that this apparent slowdown in the epidemic spread should be viewed with "extreme caution", the head of the WHO said on Wednesday. More on that here: Coronavirus cases stabilise, but outbreak could go any way - Reuters News
NZD/USD levels
NZD/USD Price Analysis: How will the RBNZ affect NZD/USD?
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6461
|Today Daily Change
|0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|0.95
|Today daily open
|0.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6526
|Daily SMA50
|0.6586
|Daily SMA100
|0.6475
|Daily SMA200
|0.6502
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6422
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6377
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6504
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6397
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6741
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6405
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6394
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6377
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6355
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6332
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6422
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6445
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6467
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to lowest since 2017
EUR/USD pierced 2019 low by a few pips, reaching its lowest since May 2017. Fed Chief’s Powell mostly confident about a economic progress, EUR weakness notable in a risk-on environment.
GBP/USD retreats from highs amid USD strength, Brexit speculation
GBP/USD is retreating from 1.30 as the US dollar is extending its gains across the board. The EU and the UK continue digging into their positions ahead of March's official post-Brexit talks.
A 378.10% rise in less than 4 months is Tezos the new Bitcoin?
According to their site, Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications backed by a global community of validators, researchers, and builders.
Gold: Rebounds from weekly lows, lacks follow-through
Gold quickly reversed an early dip to weekly lows and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1566 region.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.