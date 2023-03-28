NZD/USD bulls failing to convince at key resistance

- NZD/USD bears eye a break of 0.6190 that could open significant risks to the downside.
- 0.6270 is key resistance on the daily chart.
NZD/USD is in a grind and making hard work of the upside near 0.6270s resistance. The pair moved up from 0.6195 and reached a high of 0.6253 on the day, climbing higher by some 0.9%. However, the price is failing to convince as it is contained by the horizontal resistance.
Risk appetite improved due to First Citizens BancShares' agreement to buy all of the failed lender Silicon Valley Bank's deposits and loans. US regulators said on Monday they would backstop a deal for regional lender First Citizens BancShares to acquire failed Silicon Valley Bank, triggering an estimated $20 billion hit to a government-run insurance fund. First Citizens shares jumped more than 53% during Monday trading on Wall Street.
´´The Kiwi recovered from yesterday’s sub-0.62 levels overnight as the USD came under pressure and commodity prices bounced. There was no real catalyst for overnight moves but markets continue to fiercely debate the outlook for Fed policy, and cuts priced in beyond May seem to be really weighing on the dollar,´´ analysts at ANZ Bank said.
´´Locally there’s very little in the calendar until next week’s MPR, so we’ll likely go with the ebb and flow of global sentiment as in recent weeks,´´ the analysts added. ´´As we noted yesterday, we continue to ask; will NZ’s remoteness to all this deliver NZD strength if the RBNZ can get the OCR to 5¼%? Will a hawkish tone (they’re hardly going to throw the towel in and be dovish) give the Kiwi a boost next week? It might.´´
NZD/USD technical analysis
NZD/USD has been sliding out of the dynamic trendline support in what has been a sideways grind for the best part of the month. Failures to hold 0.6190 could open significant risks to the downside while below 0.6270.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds firm near 1.0850 as DXY fails to recover Premium
EUR/USD is testing levels near the 1.0850 zone as the US Dollar remains weak across the board despite higher US yields and upbeat consumer confidence data. As the banking crisis eases, inflation data looms.
GBP/USD posts highest close since early February above 1.2300
GBP/USD finally was able to hold firm above the 1.2300 area, supported by a weaker US Dollar. The pair posted the highest daily close since February 1. March highs near 1.2450 are the next critical barrier.
Gold: XAU/USD rises further above $1,970 Premium
Spot gold trades near the recent high of $1,975 a troy ounce, as broad US Dollar weakness helped the metal recover further ground. Despite higher US yields, XAU/USD continues to move north.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Market woes threaten bullish potential
Bitcoin and Ethereum are barely holding out after losing some of the ground covered in the rally that began March 11. XRP remains optimistic anticipating a favorable outcome in Ripple's legal battle against the SEC.
Unfazed: Confidence edges higher in the US despite banking situation
Consumers may not love the present conditions, but a slightly more upbeat take on where things are headed was enough to give overall confidence a nudge in the right direction in March.