- NZD/USD bulls fly into a wall of resistance.
- Bears could be lurking and eager for a discount.
At 0.6490, NZD/USD is holding on to bullish territory but looking over the abyss following Monday's roller-coaster ride where the price fell to a low of 0.6422 in mid-day Asia trade. The bird is not airborne again but is up against four-hour resistance around 0.65 the figure.
''The bounce off overnight lows looks to have been courtesy of broad USD weakness as bond yields there slip back below 3%,'' analysts at ANZ Bank noted. As measured by the 10-year Treasury yield, US yields are falling on the second day of trade this week, down from the 3.062% highs to lows of 2.963%. Consequently, the greenback was dropping to the lows of the day near 102.26 at the time of writing, as measured by the US dollar index (DXY), vs. a basket of six currencies.
''There is no local data today, and the Kiwi is likely to continue to dance to a global beat, and it’s arguable that the greatest source of downside is USD weakness, whereas domestic factors (hard landing etc) appear to pose more downside risks,'' the analysts at ANZ Bank said.
In prior notes, the analysts explained that ''higher rates are helping the Kiwi (that’s evident in NZD/AUD) but it’s likely that the May MPS marked peak RBNZ ‘hawkish surprise’. It’s hard to see future MPSs being so hawkish relative to market expectations; that makes us more cautious than otherwise on the NZD’s prospects. Fears of a hard landing here also continue to percolate; that’s another potential NZD headwind.''
NZD/USD technical analysis
The price is meeting a key resistance area and if this were to hold, the bias will be on the downside again for a potential lower low within the broader bear trend.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.649
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6492
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6409
|Daily SMA50
|0.6602
|Daily SMA100
|0.6675
|Daily SMA200
|0.6817
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6538
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6484
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6576
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.646
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6569
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6217
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6505
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6517
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6471
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6451
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6417
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6525
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6559
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6579
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
