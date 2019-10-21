NZD/USD: Bulls committed to the 0.64 handle on trade-deal optimism

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • NZD/USD tucked in below fresh monthly highs on trade-deal optimism. 
  • RBNZ focus on slowing economy, which will see inflation continue to fall short over the next year.

NZD/USD printed fresh monthly highs at the start of this week to 0.6416 before sliding to lose the handle and scoring a low of 0.6370. The pair was supported there in the US session and is trading some 0.25% higher at the time of writing at 0.6399.

There has been an air of optimism in the financial and commodity markets as traders look to geopolitical headlines for cues on an otherwise quiet data calendar. 

The focus has centred around US-China trade and Brexit negotiations and positive headlines have created a risk-on setting for which the antipodes derive their fuel from and what tends to weaken the US Dollar

USD/CNH has been on the back foot as a result of the trade talk traction between the US and China and today's bullish message from the US administration is that things are moving along towards a deal being signed as soon as next month, possibly at the Chile APEC summit, so long as it is not cancelled due to the deadly protesting – Protests against a metro fare hike began last Monday, and events since then have accelerated at an alarming speed – Seven people had died as of this weekend. If the government takes measures to resolve the situation, then it could have a chance to save the summit, but it is the military that has been given powers to do so and it seems to be escalating the riots, not resolving matters. 

RBNZ outlook

Meanwhile, with a focus on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, (RBNZ),  markets were taking note of late of the inflation data where the Consumer Price Index moved further below 2% in Quarter 3, falling to 1.5% year on year. However, the central bank will also consider the surprise rise in domestic (non-tradable) inflation to 3.2% as a bonus – "RBNZ’s focus will remain on the slowing economy, which will see inflation continue to fall short over the next year. To support the inflation outlook, we’re expecting cuts in November, February, and May, taking the OCR down to 0.25%," analysts at ANZ Bank argued. Meanwhile, "market pricing for RBNZ is for 24bp of easing on 13 November, with a terminal rate of 0.57%," analysts at Westpac explained. 

NZD/USD levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.64
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 0.6387
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6301
Daily SMA50 0.6348
Daily SMA100 0.6485
Daily SMA200 0.6613
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6391
Previous Daily Low 0.6342
Previous Weekly High 0.6391
Previous Weekly Low 0.624
Previous Monthly High 0.6452
Previous Monthly Low 0.6249
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6372
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6361
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6356
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6324
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6307
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6405
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6422
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6454

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD eases from a fresh October high

EUR/USD eases from a fresh October high

The EUR/USD pair hit a monthly high of 1.1179 but slowly eased from the level. Price action limited across the FX board amid a scarce macro calendar and persistent Brexit uncertainty.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades lower in range holds close to 1.3000

GBP/USD trades lower in range holds close to 1.3000

John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons, ruled that he won’t allow MPs to have a “meaningful vote” on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal today, as the circumstances haven’t changed. Pound eased just modestly with the headlines.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Holds steady above mid-108.00s, awaits fresh catalyst

USD/JPY: Holds steady above mid-108.00s, awaits fresh catalyst

The USD/JPY pair stalled its recent pullback from the vicinity of the 109.00 handle, or 2-1/2 month tops, and managed to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Choppy inside monthly trendline, 200-bar SMA

Gold: Choppy inside monthly trendline, 200-bar SMA

Gold’s repeated failures to cross 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) fails to portray the yellow metal’s weakness as the monthly trend line limits its downside. The Bullion presently tests the support line while flashing $1,483.55.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Building on future profits

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Building on future profits

The trading week is kicking off with a continuation of the last week's scenario. The consolidation process continues and deepens, especially in the relationship between Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures