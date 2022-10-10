- NZD bulls eye a run to test 0.5640/50 territories for the day ahead.
- First, the bulls need to clear 0.5625 or face resistance from the bears ahead of this week's key US data and FOMC minutes.
NZD/USD is correcting from a 30-month low at the start of the week, trading higher by some 0.2% at the time of writing in holiday thin market conditions. NZD/USD has travelled from a low of 0.5592 to a high of 0.5616 so far.
The mixed US data in the Nonfarm Payrolls was overall bullish for the greenback and US yields and a thorn in the side for the Federal Reserve as it battles with inflation headwinds aheaf of this week's US Consumer Price Index data and US Retail Sales. The bird was lower on the release of the data and moved in on a test below 0.5600. However, it has popped higher at the start of the week to tackle resistance up ahead as the charts below illustrate.
Meanwhile, trader will also be keen to see the minutes from the prior Fed meeting. ''The September dot plot revealed a higher-than-expected Fed Funds terminal rate of 4.625%, with a fairly even dot distribution around this level,'' analysts at TD Securities said. ''The question is how much of this was reflected in the deliberations at the Sep meeting. The tone of these deliberations likely was more hawkish given core CPI inflation trends, upsetting the current dovish pivot markets narrative.''
''Friday night saw the Kiwi drift back down towards 0.56 as market expectations for Fed hikes rose, giving the USD a boost,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained in a note at the start of Monday.
''We say mixed because while the data beat expectations and the Unemployment Rate fell, the pace of jobs creation fell and monthly earnings growth came in as expected. The USD DXY is now around 2½% higher than it was late last Tuesday, and all eyes are now on US CPI data later this week.''
''Local factors are simply not featuring, and anecdotally, NZ’s current account deficit is attracting more unwanted attention. In a world where US interest rates are leading the way higher, the NZD needs positive rather than negative attention, and that seems to be lacking at present.''
NZD/USD techncial analysis
The price is attempting to slide out of the resistance of the dynamic bearish trendline that was formed on the back of the NFP data on Friday. A break there opens the risk of a correction into 0.5640/50 territories for the day ahead. First, the bulls need to clear 0.5625 to put a firm grip on the baton:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD picks demand below 0.6350, downside remains favored ahead of US CPI
The AUD/USD pair has rebounded after slipping below the immediate support of 0.6350 in the Asian session. The outlook of the asset doesn’t seem bullish as the market mood is still in a bad shape. Friday’s upbeat US NFP data extended the DXY’s recovery and sent the S&P500 into the grip of beats.
EUR/USD: Bears chip away at fresh lows, eye 0.9700
EUR/USD bears eye a run to test 0.9700 territory. The price of euro will all depend on the outcome of the US CPI for the main event of this week. For the time being, the euro might find some relief but it needs to break up out of the trendline resistance that has formed on the back of NFP.
Gold rebounds to $1,700 with eyes on US inflation, Fed Minutes
Gold price (XAU/USD) begins the week on a front foot, bouncing off the 200-SMA support to $1,700 while also keeping the previous pullback from the monthly high amid hawkish Fed bets and geopolitical concerns.
Solana launches the Mesh program for DAOs as SOL price foreshadows a 12% climb
Solana price is assessing the possibility of a bullish breakout to usher in the new week. The competitive smart contracts token has continued to trend north of its support at $30.00, but recently it has been challenging for bulls to clear the seller congestion at $35.00.
Globalists warn Federal Reserve against further rate hikes
Gold and silver markets are kicking off trading for the fourth quarter with a long-awaited rebound, although they are giving back a good chunk of those gains here today on a better-than-expected jobs report and fears of more rate hikes.