NZD/USD: Bulls attack 0.7100 with eyes on US covid aid package amid quiet markets

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD regains 0.7100 despite the previous day’s pullback from 0.7139.
  • Wall Street benchmarks refreshed record tops on US stimulus news.
  • Aussie-China tussle gets a little amid holidays thinned trading, light calendar.
  • Risk catalysts keep the driver’s seat, updates from Capitol Hill can offer immediate direction.

NZD/USD buyers keep recovery moves from 0.7083 while battling 0.7100 during early Tuesday morning in Asia. In doing so, the kiwi pair struggles to justify upbeat trading sentiment, backed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package updates from the US, amid lesser volumes due to the year-end holidays.

In rare support to the Republican leader, US House Democratic Party members backed President Donald Trump’s demand of a $2,000 paycheck while signing the much-awaited stimulus. The relief bill now heads to the Senate where Republicans have a majority and might block the road by citing budget deficits.

Global markets cheered risk-on mood with a pinch of salt amid off in multiple markets, including New Zealand. Even so, Wall Street benchmarks refreshed record top while S&P 500 Futures print mild gains by press time.

Although equities gained, the US dollar’s corrective recovery probed the NZD/USD buyers the previous day. Also challenging the kiwi bulls were the anticipated tension between Australia and China, two of New Zealand’s biggest customers. The downbeat concerns grew after China marked lower Aussie copper imports since January 2017 whereas Australia insists tough World Health Organization (WHO) inquiry into the COVID-19 origin.

While the US stimulus updates can keep entertaining markets amid a light calendar, covid and vaccine headlines, coupled with news concerning China can offer extra direction to the NZD/USD moves, expectedly to the north.

Technical analysis

Although 10-day SMA, near 0.7110, followed by an eight-day-old resistance line around 0.7135, restricts the short-term upside, NZD/USD sellers may not risk entries unless witnessing a clear downside break below 21-day SMA, at 0.7084 now.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7101
Today Daily Change -23 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.32%
Today daily open 0.7124
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7079
Daily SMA50 0.6907
Daily SMA100 0.6769
Daily SMA200 0.6525
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7124
Previous Daily Low 0.707
Previous Weekly High 0.7125
Previous Weekly Low 0.7002
Previous Monthly High 0.7052
Previous Monthly Low 0.6589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7103
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7091
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7088
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7052
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7034
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7142
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.716
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7196

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Buyers keep June 2018 top on radar amid US aid package news

AUD/USD: Buyers keep June 2018 top on radar amid US aid package news

AUD/USD reverses losses from the multi-month high following its bounce off 0.7557. US President Donald Trump passes covid aid package, House debates $2000 paycheck amount. Aussie-China tussle continues despite no audience due to the year-end holiday mood.

AUD/USD News

GBP/USD languishes close to lows of the day at 1.3450

GBP/USD languishes close to lows of the day at 1.3450

GBP/USD is languishing close to lows of the day around 1.3450. The “sell the fact” reaction to the announcement of the deal last week has continued into the final trading week of the year. The “sell the fact” reaction to the announcement of ...

GBP/USD News

Gold slides back to lows above $1870

Gold slides back to lows above $1870

Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices are over $6 lower on the day or down around 0.4% and trading close to lows of the day in the $1870s heading into the Monday FX close at 22:00GMT. A combination of risk-on and USD strength has hurt the precious metal.

Gold news

Coinbase will suspend trading of XRP in January

Coinbase will suspend trading of XRP in January

According to the most recent announcement by Coinbase, the exchange will suspend all XRP trading on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 10 AM PST. After the recent announcement from OKCoin about the suspension of XRP trading and deposits, Coinbase joins the party. 

Read more

DXY bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus

DXY bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus

DXY refreshes intraday low, drops back below 10-day SMA. The previous resistance line from November 04 lures the greenback bears. 21-day SMA, monthly resistance line add to the upside barrier.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures