- NZD/USD holds positive ground despite risk-off sentiment.
- The Ukraine crisis remains in the driving seat with an eye kept on central banks.
NZD/USD is trading in the bullish territory on Thursday following a strong performance on Wednesday. The currency rose from a low of 0.6927 to a high of 0.6998. The bulls were out in force as the euro rallied and risk assets jumped on the cautious optimistic headlines surrounding the Ukraine & Russian peace talks.
However, the markets were whipsawed by headlines to the contrary as well as by sentiment related to central bank outlooks. nevertheless, the NZD managed to stay on its flight path and ended the day higher. ''The Kiwi is higher again this morning, knocking on the door of 70 cents as it takes a lead from the higher EUR, which has, in turn, risen as high inflation there looks like it will force the ECB’s erstwhile dovish hand,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
''The AUD is also higher, but to a lesser extent, and that’s seen a bounce in NZD/AUD (see below), but it also neatly demonstrates how the Kiwi has seemingly been able to latch on to any positivity of late. But of course when that happens, fickle markets can be quick to turn. Still, we think the re-awakening of the EUR and AUD will be key to how the NZD performs in the coming weeks, and the writing seems to be on the wall on that score given market expectations for hikes and recent inflation reads.''
Ukraine peace talks, lack of progress
Russian forces bombarded the outskirts of Kyiv on Wednesday and this came following the warnings from the US administration that they were sceptical of Russia’s vow to curtail its military assault on Ukraine.
Additionally, both the Ukraine Defence Ministry and the Polish Deputy Prime Minister crossed the wires and stated that Russia is preparing for a new attack in Ukraine. All indications are that we are facing a long war, Aljazeera Tweeted, quoting the Polish PM. A Ukraine Defence Ministry spokesperson expressed a view that the Russian military continues to aim to take control of Mariupol, a strategic city in the east, saying that a major withdrawal is not taking place, and Russia is ready to resume attacks. Talks will resume April 1.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6976
|Today Daily Change
|0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|0.59
|Today daily open
|0.6935
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6867
|Daily SMA50
|0.6753
|Daily SMA100
|0.6797
|Daily SMA200
|0.6912
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6946
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6876
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6989
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6864
|Previous Monthly High
|0.681
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6919
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6903
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6892
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6849
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6822
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6962
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6989
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7032
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
