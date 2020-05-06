NZD/USD breaks 0.6000 as trade war risk amplifies ahead of the key day

- NZD/USD bears attack one-week low following the latest declines.
- Trump administration keeps China on the gunpoint.
- Economic restart in focus, New Zealand could provide guidance on Level 2 alert.
- RBNZ inflation expectations, China/Aussie trade figures will be important as well.
While extending its previous day’s fall to seven-day low, NZD/USD drops below 0.6000 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The pair recently came under pressure amid the fresh signals from the US suggesting further tensed relations between the US and China while going forward.
US President Donald Trump reiterated his discomfort, later backed by the White House statement, with US-China trade relations and warned that China may or may not keep the trade deal. After that, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo indicated the Trump administration’s interest in Hong Kong, which the dragon nation (China) doesn’t like.
Elsewhere, downbeat US economics failed to disappoint the greenback buyers as risk-tone remains heavy. While portraying the same, S&P 500 Futures decline 0.20% after the mildly weak performance of Wall Street.
Moving on, the New Zealand (NZ) government is likely to guide how Level 2 of alert will look like for the Pacific economy. On Wednesday, NZ PM Jacinda Ardern struck an upbeat tone while praising the government’s time effort. A repetition of any such statements, coupled with a heavy easing of the lockdown, could help the Kiwi pair recover its latest losses.
Additionally, the RBNZ Inflation Expectations for the first quarter (Q1) of 2020, the previous 1.93%, as well as China Trade Balance, forecast $6.35B versus $19.93B revised prior, could also entertain the kiwi traders.
It should, however, be noted that amid all these catalysts, virus/trade updates will keep their importance intact.
Technical analysis
Sustained trading below 50-day SMA, currently near 0.6035, directs the quote towards the monthly support line, at 0.5955 now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6003
|Today Daily Change
|-49 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.81%
|Today daily open
|0.6052
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6039
|Daily SMA50
|0.6046
|Daily SMA100
|0.6298
|Daily SMA200
|0.6349
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6078
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6033
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6176
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5991
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6176
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5843
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.605
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6031
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6009
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5986
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6076
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6121
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD dropped below 0.64 handle on tradewar escalatory headlines
AUD/USD taking a hit on escalating trade tensions. The headlines follow the news earlier in the week whereby Reuters reported how the Trump administration is “turbocharging” an initiative to remove global industrial supply chains from China.
USD/JPY: Bears keep the reins around 106.00, seven-week low, Tokyo open in focus
USD/JPY remains depressed near the multi-day low. Trade war fears, downbeat US data exert downside pressure, hopes of economic restart check the bears from time to time. Japan begins the trading week, no major data from Tokyo is on cards.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Priced in disaster
Americans continued to be laid off from their jobs at a record pace as the shutdown of commercial life reaches further and further into labor market spreading disruption throughout the US economy.
WTI drops below $24.00, 50-HMA on the spotlight
Having failed to extend the bounce off 50-HMA, WTI June Futures down 1.20% on a day, amid the initial few minutes of Thursday’s trading. A seven-day-old ascending trend line adds to the support. Buyers look for entry beyond the immediate resistance line.
Gold: Elliott Wave targets point to lower levels
The price of gold has now made a lower high on the chart marked by the circles. The move lower in Thursday's session has put the price on a trajectory to hit the support zone marked in red.