“If the Fed does frame near-term aggressive hikes as likely to limit the terminal rate, that could slow the USD’s ascent or turn it around. Indeed, USD strength has had a tendency to fade fairly early on in past tightening cycles.”

“Kiwi is now on support at 0.6410 (the 123.6% Fibo extension of the retracement of the January-April rally). From a technical perspective, a break of 0.6410 risks a move to 0.6335, but let’s see how sentiment hold up.”

