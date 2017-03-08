NZD/USD breaches 0.7400 amid risk-off, poor China services

NZD/USD breaches 0.7400 amid risk-off, poor China servicesBy Dhwani Mehta
The NZD/USD pair is on a declining trend so far this week, after having failed to sustain near multi-month tops of 0.7560.
NZD/USD awaits US NFP for fresh direction
The Kiwi extends its bearish momentum into third day today, as sentiment remains dampened by downbeat Chinese services PMI and also on recent series of weak NZ fundamentals, including the employment data.
China’s Caixin Services PMI eases in July, misses expectations
Further, moderate risk-aversion persisting across the financial markets in Asia also collaborated to the ongoing weakness in the higher-yielding NZD. The spot also faced selling pressure amid a solid comeback staged by US dollar against its main rivals from multi-month troughs.
Markets now look forward to a fresh batch of economic releases due to be reported from the US docket later tonight, with the ISM services PMI and factory orders closely eyed.
NZD/USD Levels to consider
NZD/USD breached 0.7400 levels, with 0.7350 (psychological levels) still guarding 0.7323 (50-DMA) and a break back below 0.7300 (round figure) are key near-term downside areas. To the topside, a test of 0.7424 (daily pivot) due on the cards, which could open doors towards 0.7461/69 (5 & 10-DMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.