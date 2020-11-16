  • NZD/USD bounces up and approaches multi-month highs at 0.6915
  • The kiwi appreciates on positive market sentiment.
  • NZD/USD: seen targeting levels past 0.7000 – Westpac.

The New Zealand dollar is being one of the best G10 performers on Monday. The pair has rallied nearly 0.8% on the day, to reach 0.6900 area, only a few pips below 06915 multi-month high.

Kiwi appreciates on risk sentiment

The risk-sensitive kiwi has been buoyed by the positive market mood triggered on the back of upbeat Chinese manufacturing data and the encouraging results of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Chinese industrial production remained growing at a 6.9% yearly pace in October, against market expectations of a slight deceleration to 6.5% while the foreign investment increased 6.4% on the year, beating expectations of a 2.5% increment. These figures have confirmed that Chinese recovery is picking up pace and boosted demand for the NZD as China is one of New Zealand’s main trading partners.

Furthermore, the drugmaker Moderna announced today that the tests of its COVID-19 vaccine revealed that it is 94.5% effective. This has boosted investors’ optimism about a cure for the pandemic, providing a fresh impulse to the kiwi.

NZD/USD might reach levels past 0.7000 – Westpac

According to the Westpac FX Analysis Team, the NZD is on the path towards levels past 0.7000 and any pullback to 0.6800 would be a good buying opportunity: “We continue to favour further upside to 0.7000+ multi-week and view any pullback to the 0.6800 area as a buying opportunity. Post-MPS commentary from RBNZ officials suggests that if the FLP scheme causes mortgage rates to fall then OCR easing may be less necessary.”

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6895
Today Daily Change 0.0047
Today Daily Change % 0.69
Today daily open 0.6848
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6713
Daily SMA50 0.6668
Daily SMA100 0.6634
Daily SMA200 0.6405
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.686
Previous Daily Low 0.681
Previous Weekly High 0.6915
Previous Weekly Low 0.6783
Previous Monthly High 0.6726
Previous Monthly Low 0.6546
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6841
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6829
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6819
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6789
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6769
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6869
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6889
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6919

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

