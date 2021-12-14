NZD/USD bounces off YTD low, upside potential seems limited ahead of FOMC on Wednesday

- NZD/USD attracted some buying near 0.6735, or a fresh YTD low touched earlier this Tuesday.
- A positive tone around the equity markets extended some support to the perceived riskier kiwi.
- COVID-19 woes, hawkish Fed expectations acted as a tailwind for the USD and capped the upside.
The NZD/USD pair moved back above mid-0.6700s during the early European session, albeit struggled to capitalize on the intraday recovery from a fresh YTD low.
The pair edged lower during the early part of the trading on Tuesday and dropped to the lowest level since November 2020, though a combination of supporting factors helped limit further losses. A slight improvement in the global risk sentiment – as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets – extended some support to the perceived riskier kiwi.
On the other hand, the US dollar struggled to preserve its modest intraday gains to a one-week high and was seen consolidating near a one-week high. This was seen as another factor that assisted the NZD/USD pair to attract some buying near the 0.6735 region. That said, any meaningful recovery still seems elusive amid fresh COVID-19 jitters and hawkish Fed expectations.
The economic risks emerging from the spread of the Omicron variant and the imposition of fresh restrictions in Europe and Asia should keep a lid on any optimistic move in the markets. Moreover, the prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed should act as a tailwind for the greenback and hold back traders from placing bullish bets around the NZD/USD pair.
Investors might also prefer to wait on the sidelines and look for a fresh catalyst from the outcome of a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting, scheduled to be announced on Wednesday. This further makes it prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before confirming that the NZD/USD pair has bottomed out in the near term and positioning for any meaningful upside.
Heading into the key central bank event risk, trades on Tuesday might take cues from the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) later during the early North American session. Apart from this, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga and the broader market risk sentiment will also be looked upon for some short-term opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6757
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|0.6751
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6859
|Daily SMA50
|0.6993
|Daily SMA100
|0.7002
|Daily SMA200
|0.7057
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6806
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6745
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6824
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6736
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7199
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6773
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6768
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6782
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6729
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6707
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6668
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6789
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6828
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.685
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains weighed by Omicron covid variant risks
EUR/USD is trading pressured below 1.1300, weighed down by the prospects of the EU becoming the epicentre of the new covid variant, Omicron. The US dollar catches a risk-off bid amid tepid yields, as the Fed begins its two-day monetary policy meeting. Eurozone/ US data and Omicron updates eyed.
GBP/USD steady around 1.3200 after UK jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight channel around 1.3200 in the early European session. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate declined to 4.2% in October as expected and the Claimant Count Change arrived at -49.8K for November.
Gold: $1,790 remains a tough nut to crack ahead of Fed
Gold price drops as the US dollar rises on a risk-off market profile. Wednesday’s Fed decision to provide the next decisive move in gold price.
When will the last Bitcoin be mined and where could BTC price be headed?
There are less than 2.1 million BTC left to be mined. The last Bitcoin is expected to be mined in 2140. Analysts believe that the scarcity could propel BTC price to reach six figures.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?