NZD/USD bounces off weekly lows, still in the red below 0.7000 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD managed to recover around 25 pips from weekly lows touched earlier this Thursday.
  • Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive amid a positive risk tone.
  • The upbeat US economic outlook should help limit the USD downside and cap gains for the major.

The NZD/USD pair remained depressed through the first half of the European session, albeit has managed to rebound around 25 pips from weekly lows.

Having repeatedly struggled to find acceptance above the key 0.7000 psychological mark, the pair edged lower during the early part of the trading action on Thursday. However, a combination of factors that extended some support to the NZD/USD pair helped limit any deeper losses, at least for the time being.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond retreated further from 14-month tops and slipped to the 1.70% threshold. This, in turn, kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive. Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity market further benefitted the perceived riskier kiwi.

Meanwhile, the optimistic outlook for the US economy might continue to underpin the greenback, which, in turn, should keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the NZD/USD pair. Hence, any move beyond the 0.7000 mark might still be seen as an opportunity for bearish traders and remain limited.

Investors remained hopeful about the prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery amid the impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations and US President Joe Biden's spending plan. In fact, the Democratic president unveiled a more than $2 trillion infrastructure package on Wednesday.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of ISM Manufacturing PMI. This, along with the US bond yields might influence the USD price dynamics and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities during the early North American session.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6971
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 0.6985
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7113
Daily SMA50 0.7186
Daily SMA100 0.713
Daily SMA200 0.6878
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7027
Previous Daily Low 0.6964
Previous Weekly High 0.7183
Previous Weekly Low 0.6943
Previous Monthly High 0.7308
Previous Monthly Low 0.6943
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7003
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6988
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6957
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6928
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6893
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.702
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7055
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7084

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

